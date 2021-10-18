The Rolling Stones – Beatles telenovela continues after Mick Jagger’s statements on stage

The flame between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones on the dispute between the greatest international rock bands does not seem to have gone out in the least. After last week’s attack by Paul McCartney, who called the Rolling Stones a bluesy cover band, Mick Jagger responded on stage at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium: “Paul McCartney is here too. He will join us in a blues cover later ”.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones (ph Rich Fury / Getty Images) and Paul McCartney (Ph Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Mick Jagger’s response to Paul McCartney’s provocation

“I’m not sure I have to say that, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s kind of what the Stones are. I think our audience was a little wider than theirs.” It took just a little spark to ignite the eternal flame of conflict between the two most iconic rock bands of the last 60 years. We are talking about the feud between the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, exacerbated by the words of Paul McCartney last week, delivered in an exclusive interview with New Yorker: We didn’t have to wait more than a few days for the Stones response, which came from Mick Jagger in style. On the stage of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the group was performing after the disappearance of Charlie Watts, the frontman of the band wanted to thank all the VIPs who came to the event: “There are so many celebrities here tonight, of course, you know. “Of course. Megan Fox is here. She’s adorable. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga.” Paul McCartney is also here. He will join us in a blues cover later“. The delirious crowd took up the words of Jagger, who did not leave only fans who flocked to Los Angeles the privilege of watching this dig, because a few hours later on his official Twitter profile the video of the attack on the absent Paul McCartney.

The feud over the past 60 years

But it is not the first time that Jagger openly attacks the Liverpool band, especially after persistent insinuations by Paul McCartney: one of the most well-known offensives is that of Jagger last April, when he intervened in an interview for Apple Music with Zane. Lowe, he declared “One band incredibly still plays in stadiums while the other just doesn’t exist anymore“. Jagger’s answer came after McCartney’s statement on the Howard Stern Show, in which he candidly admitted that the Beatles were better than the Stones. But going back in time we can also recall the claims of the late John Lennon, who in a interview with Rolling Stone claimed that the Beatles and the Rolling Stones “are not in the same class, in terms of music or power, they never have been.” Much more recently, in 2015, Keith Richards instead told Rolling Stone that he had entrusted at the time the title of “the greatest album of all time” a “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band“by the Beatles, which was a bad choice because that album was”a hodgepodge of garbage“.