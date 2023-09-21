The Rolling Stones: Keith Richards reveals which artist he would work with again



The Rolling Stones: Keith Richards confesses which artist he would work with again. (Photo: Keith Richards IG).

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has been candid about which musicians he would like to work with again.

keith richardsFamous guitarists from iconic rock bands rolling Stones, has been a central figure in the history of the genre for over five decades. The 79-year-old star in an interview revealed the artist with whom he will be collaborating again musically.

Richards He joined the British band in 1962, and with Mick Jagger, becoming the creative force behind some of the band’s biggest hits. One of the most notable features of keith This is his incredible resilience and longevity in the music industry.

> Listen to the best of Rock & Pop, 24 hours a day, here



(Photo: Keith Richards IG).

Learn more -> Rolling Stones: Which famous singers will collaborate on new record ‘Hackney Diamonds’?

Which artist will Keith Richards work with again?

keith richards Will be with my colleagues rolling Stones The band’s next album was called ‘Hackney Diamonds’. In an interview with Uncut he assured that he would work with Tom Waits again.

“(With her), of course. We didn’t have to do anything together, we just did it because we were together. Sometimes we write things together, have dinner or something. It felt natural and very Fun. I loved working with him, and boy, “I’d do it again any time, Tom,” he said. Keith Richards.

The Rolling Stones: Their latest song ‘Angry’

‘Anger’new song of rolling Stones, so far it has managed to receive good reception from fans around the world. It is ranked 23rd among the world’s most popular music videos on the YouTube platform, where it has over 14 million views and over 19 thousand comments.

In the song’s music video, you can see ‘Euphoria’s lead actress, Sydney Sweeney, riding a red convertible along the iconic Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, while passing colorful posters that depict different eras of the British band. represent.

Listen to Radio Oasis, Rock & Pop and get the latest news from your favorite rock and pop artists!