The romance of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas did not last long: here is the timeline of their relationship

It’s hard to forget a teenage love. No matter how much time has passed, many have fond memories of their first meaningful relationships. However, it’s safe to say that most of those same people didn’t experience finding love and eventually going through public heartbreak like Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

If you were obsessed with all things Disney Channel in the 2000s like we were, you probably know that Selena and Nick dated after becoming famous on the Mickey Mouse platform. Although the relationship was short-lived, the celebrities apparently had no bad feelings towards each other after the breakup. So how long were they together? Here is the timeline of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas’ relationship.

June 2008

Multiple sources have stated that Selena and Nick’s relationship began in 2008. They were both already famous on the Disney Channel when they met, thanks to their music careers and Selena’s role as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. In June 2008, Selena played Nick’s love interest in the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 music video for “Burnin’ Up.”

December 2008

While Selena and Nick tried to keep their romance to themselves, the relationship soon became the subject of one of the first social media feuds on YouTube. According to my! News, they began dating after Nick ended his two-year relationship with Miley Cyrus. In August 2008, Miley shared her heartbreak with Seventeen magazine, saying that Nick was “basically [her] 24/7” for two years. So when she found out about Selena and Nick’s relationship, Miley decided to troll Selena on social media.

In December 2008, Miley posted a YouTube video of her and Mandy Jiroux making fun of Selena and her then-best friend, Demi Lovato. The digs were pretty brutal by teen standards, as Mandy sported a dramatic version of Demi’s eyeliner as she and Miley acted out a video on Selena’s channel.

Though the video sparked rumors that they were rivals, the Hannah Montana star was quick to apologize to her Disney Channel co-workers, telling Pop Star magazine that she was “just having fun.” Years later, in 2016, Selena confirmed to W Magazine that the “fight” was just a misunderstanding between two teenagers in love.

“We never fight,” Selena declared. “We both liked the same boy when we were 16 years old. It was just a Hilary Duff-Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh my God, we like the same guy!’ We are now fully settled in our own lives.”

Shortly after the drama with Miley, Selena and Nick ended their relationship. Although it’s unclear what led to the split, they remained friends over the years. In February 2010, E! News reported that Nick and Selena wanted to try dating again and were seen having dinner and bowling together.

At the time, a source claimed that their relationship “wasn’t as serious as Miley and Nick were,” and that they wanted to take things slow. Selena proved it when she began her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber that same year.

September 2015 Source: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez speaking at a Joe Jonas event in August 2015

If you’ve researched Selena’s dating history, you’ll know that the Selena + Chef star has tried multiple times to find love. By 2015, she and Justin had broken up several times, and she also reportedly dated Niall Horan and music producer Zedd when she and Justin were apart.

However, throughout it all, the actress always had good memories of her previous relationship with Nick. In August 2015, the pair were spotted happily chatting at a VMAs after party where Joe Jonas was DJing.

A month later, in an interview with Capital FM, Selena explained that her time with Nick bonded them forever. “We were babies!” she said. “We actually caught up the other day, and it’s really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. He was very sweet. He’s lovely. I definitely have a crush on him.”

January 2018

All these years later, Selena and Nick have still managed to have a sense of humor about their relationship. In 2018, nearly a decade after their initial split, Nick appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Heart Rate Monitor, where he answered various questions about his past. In one clip, Selena appeared on screen and asked him to explain a date they had been on.

Nick said that back then, he and his brother Joe tried to keep their relationships as private as possible. During a group outing to Central Park, Nick said he felt they should stay “25 feet apart” to avoid dating rumors. While the action kept paparazzi away, Nick admitted that it “ruined” Selena’s trip to the tourist attraction. Thankfully, Selena is no longer upset about Central Park’s displeasure.

