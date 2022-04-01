the romances that this great artist has had

The love life of the singer and actress Selena Gomez has been under the spotlight since she was a teenager, and although some of her romances have never been confirmed, the paparazzi continue to follow her footsteps to discover more closely the life of one of the stars. most important in the middle of the show.

Selena, who was born in 1992, has had formal courtships with Hollywood stars such as Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom, but also brief romances with some well-known singers. Know the chronology of her love life!

Nick Jonas: 2008

When Selena Gomez was 16 years old and at the height of her career as a Disney teen star, she crossed paths with one of the rising stars of that time: singer Nick Jonas, with whom she quickly struck up a “young love”, as she called him. According to Gomez, the relationship with the youngest of the Jonas Brothers was brief but “tender.” Despite the fact that in that same year Nick Jonas began a relationship with Miley Cyrus, the three assure that they do not hold a grudge and that this story has remained a nice memory of the past.

Taylor LautnerActor: 2009

Right at the height of his career, when he was filming one of the sequels to twilightTaylor Lautner coincided with Selena Gomez in the filming of another movie, where she was one of the protagonists. The love story of Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner was very brief, since they never had the opportunity to meet each other away from the paparazzi; for Selena, this romance could never prosper due to the interest that the press manifested at the time.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: 2010-2014; 2018

Perhaps one of the most notorious and well-known romances of Selena Gomez is the one she had sporadically with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, with whom she began a love relationship in 2010, despite the fact that her close circle seemed not to approve of Bieber’s behavior towards her. For four years, Gomez and Bieber had a relationship shrouded in rumors of cheating and abuse, which finally led to a temporary breakup in 2014.