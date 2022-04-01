the romances that this great artist has had

Nick Jonas: 2008
When Selena Gomez was 16 years old and at the height of her career as a Disney teen star, she crossed paths with one of the rising stars of that time: singer Nick Jonas, with whom she quickly struck up a “young love”, as she called him. According to Gomez, the relationship with the youngest of the Jonas Brothers was brief but “tender.” Despite the fact that in that same year Nick Jonas began a relationship with Miley Cyrus, the three assure that they do not hold a grudge and that this story has remained a nice memory of the past.
Taylor LautnerActor: 2009
Right at the height of his career, when he was filming one of the sequels to twilightTaylor Lautner coincided with Selena Gomez in the filming of another movie, where she was one of the protagonists. The love story of Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner was very brief, since they never had the opportunity to meet each other away from the paparazzi; for Selena, this romance could never prosper due to the interest that the press manifested at the time.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: 2010-2014; 2018
Perhaps one of the most notorious and well-known romances of Selena Gomez is the one she had sporadically with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, with whom she began a love relationship in 2010, despite the fact that her close circle seemed not to approve of Bieber’s behavior towards her. For four years, Gomez and Bieber had a relationship shrouded in rumors of cheating and abuse, which finally led to a temporary breakup in 2014.
Actor Orlando Bloom: 2014
By splitting from Bieber, Selena Gomez began what turned out to be an unconfirmed romance with British actor Orlando Bloom, fifteen years her senior and then romantically linked to model Miranda Kerr. Bieber seemed affected by the news, and to clear up rumors regarding Gomez and Bloom, he posted a photo on Instagram where he declared that the love between him and the Disney star was ‘unconditional’.
Niall Horan: 2015; 2019
On two occasions, the press managed to capture moments of the relationship between the singer of One Direction, Niall Horan, and Gomez; the first time, on the Santa Monica Bridge, and the second, at actress and dancer Jenna Dewan’s birthday party. According to those closest to Gomez’s circle, Horan’s interest in her was genuine, but the relationship could never prosper due to the insistence of the press, to whom the singer declared that the British man was only her friend, which broke forever any hope of a romance between the two.
Charlie Puth: 2016
After Horan, Selena was seen with several friends, probably trying to forget Justin Bieber, and although she was seen as having fun and away from the scandals related to her personal life, 2016 came with new rumors regarding the arrival of a new man in her life: the singer Charlie Puth. For many years, Puth denied the rumors of an alleged romance with Gomez, but he finally opened up to the press to confirm that, although his relationship with Selena Gomez had been short, it was a very significant moment in his life.
The Weeknd: 2017
After Justin Bieber, the courtship that has attracted the most paparazzi to Selena Gomez’s life is the one she had for nine months with the singer The Weeknd, with whom she was first seen on a romantic date in Santa Monica. The press reported that the relationship between the two ended abruptly in October 2017, a month after Gomez underwent a kidney transplant to save her life as a result of the lupus she has suffered for a few years.