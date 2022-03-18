The romantic and offbeat Netflix movie that everyone loves

James 27 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

Netflix It never stops surprising users. As the months go by, the streaming platform adds new productions to its catalog. Some of them go unnoticed, and others are quickly placed in the ranking of the most viewed. As is the case with the romantic movie Warm Bodies.

In the last weeks, Netflix He added it to his extensive catalogue. This production stands out for showing us a very original story, which turns out to be unconventional. In this way, if you want to see a film adaptation that steals some laughs, makes you have a good time and presents you with an unforgettable romantic story; then you can’t miss Warm Bodies.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Netflix reveals the trailer and release date of the miniseries from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ with Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller

David E. Kelley, the creator of trendy thrillers like ‘Big Little Lies’ or the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved