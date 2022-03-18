The romantic and offbeat Netflix movie that everyone loves

Netflix It never stops surprising users. As the months go by, the streaming platform adds new productions to its catalog. Some of them go unnoticed, and others are quickly placed in the ranking of the most viewed. As is the case with the romantic movie Warm Bodies.

In the last weeks, Netflix He added it to his extensive catalogue. This production stands out for showing us a very original story, which turns out to be unconventional. In this way, if you want to see a film adaptation that steals some laughs, makes you have a good time and presents you with an unforgettable romantic story; then you can’t miss Warm Bodies.

Warm Bodies: A romantic movie on Netflix that will surprise you

The zombie genre It is one of the public favourites. But what happens if we mix this apocalyptic world with a romantic movie? As a result we will obtain an amazing production. This happens with Warm Bodiesa film that was released during 2013. This production is based on the novel of the same name by Isaac Marionwhich was also a big hit with teen readers.

The movie featured Jonathan Levine in your direction. Regarding the cast of him, he is headed by Nicholas Hoult and Theresa Palmer. Both are the protagonists, and they will be in charge of entering this unconventional story.

As for its plot, it introduces us to R, a zombie that moves over a city that is completely in ruins. Since he stopped being human, the protagonist can only growl and utter few words.

Together with his friend M and a group of zombies, they go in search of food and brains, which give them memories of their owners and moments of lucidity. After storming a building and eating a stranger’s brain, R develops feelings for the deceased boy’s girlfriend.

Since then, he will feel the need to protect Julie. For this reason, he decides to take the girl to her zombie shelter and soon a beautiful friendship relationship will be born between them. Together they will star in events that will change the behavior of the inhabitants of the place.

This movie available in Netflix gives us very funny moments, which stand out for their intelligent humor and for their criticism of the clichés of romantic movies. In addition, the scenes will be accompanied by a soundtrack from the eighties, which will make the story surprising and entertaining.

