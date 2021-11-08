The romantic and warm fireplace is the enemy of the environment you do not expect





Whose turn is it to turn off the emissions? To those who caused them and still today with their standard of living, do they produce them, or to those who, by changing their standard of living, are increasing them now?

When aggregated by region, we see that North America, Oceania, Europe and Latin America have disproportionately high emissions relative to their population. North America is home to only five percent of the world’s population but emits nearly 18 percent of CO2 (nearly four times more). Asia and Africa are under-represented in emissions. Asia hosts 60 percent of the population but emits only 49 percent; Africa has 16% of the population but emits only 4% of CO2. This is reflected in per capita emissions; the average North American is more than 17 times higher than the average African. In 2.3 days it emits the emissions of one year from an inhabitant of Mali.

This inequality in global emissions is at the root of why the international agreement on climate change is so controversial. The richest countries in the world are home to half of the world’s population and emit 86 percent of CO2 emissions. We want global incomes and living standards, especially those of the poorer half, to rise. To do this, while limiting climate change, it is clear that we need to reduce the emissions of high-income lifestyles. Finding a compatible path to leveling this inequality is one of the greatest challenges of this century.







In the end, it’s always a question of choice and money. Low / zero emission technologies have existed, and in some cases for a long time. For example, France has per capita emissions that are half of Germany, because it produces more than 90% of its electricity with nuclear power, which has a much smaller impact, at least in terms of emissions, than German coal plants.

For now it does not appear that the mechanisms of voluntary agreements are sufficiently effective. To the Cop26 of Glasgow lacked China and India’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2070 seems out of time, a long time in which we will all be dead, as Keynes said, and instead we must act now and drastically.

To get to the environmental resilience, which starts with the reduction of climate risk but also includes a much broader preservation of natural capital e intergenerational equity, need a virtuous approach. The energy transition can bring two cross-cutting advantages: lower costs than make more accessible energy and more productive lives, both of which have positive effects on economic growth and inclusion, which in turn allow for finance the huge investments needed for the transition. One of the best strategies is to combine selective public incentives that facilitate the private adoption of high energy efficiency technological innovations. An exciting opportunity lies away from the spotlight of electric cars and offshore wind turbines, right inside many of our homes.

In our little Po garden, things are apparently going well. As reported in the documented article by Jacopo Giliberto, on Sole 24 Ore of 17 October, “For more than 20 years the air quality in the regions of Upper Italy has been improving continuously and clearly. The main sources of pollution are those that many citizens do not suspect: freight transport, livestock and agriculture, fireplaces and wood and pellet stoves, while the sources of pollution to which many attribute a greater weight are in the background, ie cars and gas or diesel oil heating systems ”.

https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/nel-nord-italia-smog-calo-continuo-20-anni- AEXUuAq? refresh_ce = 1

Effectively wood heating, or biomass as they say in technical jargon, it is still quite widespread. According to the data of the “Survey on the use of woody biomass for domestic heating in the Padano Basin”, biomass plants are used by about 20% of families residents in the Padano Basin, with percentages ranging from just over 10% in the most populous municipalities up to over 50% of families residing in low-density mountain municipalities.

The sample survey made it possible to estimate the presence in the Padano Basin of about 100,000 wood and 50,000 pellet boilers, 990,000 wood stoves and 480,000 pellet stoves, 470,000 open fireplaces and 460,000 wood inserts, to which wood stoves and majolica stoves are added, typically found in the Triveneto area. Approximately 3/4 of the wood stoves, and in general more than half of wood-burning systems, has an installation age of over 10 years and so it comes to obsolete and inefficient technologies. Annual consumption in the Padano Basin is estimated at around 1 million tons of pellets and 6 million tons of firewood. The survey made it possible to investigate some aspects of plant management useful for directing education and awareness-raising activities to environmental aspects related to the use of biomass for heating and cooking. There is a high rate of biomass use in mountain localities followed by hilly areas; biomasses are mainly used in residential homescompared to second homes, in small towns, with less than 30,000 inhabitants, and in the independent housing types. Finally, among the main reasons that lead to prefer wood as a fuel, in addition to those related to its economic convenience, there is in some cases also a purely “aesthetic” component: “it is nice to see it burn”. The analysis of the combustion systems shows that the traditional ones (open fireplace and traditional stove) are the most common, representing more than 70% of the tools used; the remaining 30% is given by innovative tools (closed fireplace, innovative stove, automatic stove) which, thanks to more advanced technologies, they have lower polluting emissions.

Wood is theoretically a renewable energy source that is neutral with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, as the carbon dioxide emitted during combustion is equal to that absorbed during the vegetative life of the plant through the photosynthesis process. This would be true if we substituted an equivalent amount of plants to how many we consume. In reality, the use of wood as a fuel has an environmental cost directly linked to combustion technologies and is greater the more the stoves and fireplaces used are backward. The main pollutants products from the combustion of wood, i.e. carbon monoxide (CO), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and fine powders (PM10 and PM2.5), are all substances harmful to human health.

The incentives to support the modernization of the plants have been in place since 2013, and have also been renewed for this year (so-called Thermal Account). In eight years, approximately 455 thousand requests for incentives have been accepted, for an amount equal to 1 billion and 366 million euros, of which 413 million for interventions carried out by the public administration and 953 million for interventions carried out by private individuals. It is not a question of eliminating the fireplace, but of replacing it with high-efficiency ones and thus not losing the poetry of the embers.

Christmas

I don’t want / to dive / into a ball / of roads

I have a lot / tiredness / on my shoulders

Leave me like this / as a / thing / placed / in a corner / and forgotten

Here / you can’t hear / anything / but good heat

I am / with the four / somersaults / of smoke / of the hearth.

Giuseppe Ungaretti



