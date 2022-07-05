The romantic comedy that has reunited Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the cinema

The actress and the actor, great friends in real life, have once again met on the set of filming in ticket to paradisea film that will be released in October and has all the ingredients to become a blockbuster.

In the 90’s Julia Roberts she was dubbed “America’s sweetheart”. She was the queen of romantic comedies after the success of beautiful woman and, although he has never stopped being active – without going any further, a couple of months ago he premiered the miniseries Gaslit alongside Sean Penn– his extensive career had moved away from this format to focus on more dramatic or suspenseful ones.

But do not think that the reason for this change in professional direction was prompted by any specific reason, the circumstances simply had not been given to continue until now. At least that’s how she herself explained it in an interview with the New York Times Magazine on the occasion of the premiere of ticket to paradisehis return to this type of movies that are so popular in Hollywood: “People often misunderstand the time I haven’t done a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do one. If I had read something that I considered to be of the script level of Notting Hill or the level of nonsense of My best friend’s WeddingI would have done that. They just didn’t exist until this movie came along that I just made written and directed by Ol Parker.”

The return of the star to this genre is good news for a double reason since next to her another of the heavyweights of the industry appears as the protagonist: George Clooney. Both have been great friends for a long time and that is why they are more than happy to participate together in this film in which they share a cast with Kaitlyn Dever (believe me), Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Billie Lourd (super nerds) and Senayt Mebrahtu (Elvis).

– George Clooney on how he met Amal: “She came into my life and I fell madly in love”

– The viral video of Julia Roberts and Penelope Cruz

– Meg Ryan returns to romantic comedies

The film has just released the trailer will hit theaters with the name of journey to paradise in the month of october and in it they play a divorced couple years ago who meet again on a plane to Bali on the occasion of the future wedding of the daughter they have in common and their objective is none other than to prevent the young woman from making a mistake like the hers. A broken marriage that has nothing to do with the roles that Julia Roberts and George Clooney had given life to on the big screen together, when they showed great chemistry in both ocean’s lift as in its subsequent sequels, as well as in the titles Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Y Money Monster.