The romantic Disney + movie that will make you believe in love again

Summer has its fair share of film topics to discuss. On the one hand, there is the feeling of freedom, camaraderie and, of course, the incredible landscapes. However, there is a type of movies that work very well in streaming and that are the ideal plan to reinforce the concept “summer Love”. Today we recommend The longest journeythe 2015 Disney + romantic movie that has conquered the audience again, thanks to the mouse platform.

The synopsis of The longest journey is the next: “The longest journey is a North Carolina love story between young cowboy Luke Collins (Scott Eastwood), a former rodeo champion returning to competition from injury, and Sophia (Britt Robertson), a college student about to embark on a months into his big dream: to work in the art world in New York City. On their first date, Luke and Sophia rescue Ira Levinson, a widowed veteran who misses the love of his life, Ruth, from an accident. Secondary plot that will serve for both protagonists to strengthen ties.

This romantic Disney + movie features the figure of Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, who has been flocking between action movies and romantic tapes. Scott appeared in several of his father’s films under his mother’s last name, Jacelyn Reeves. She debuted in Flags of Our Parents and made small cameo appearances in Great Turin and Undefeated. Later it would jump to the franchise of the suicide squad and the saga Fast&Furiouswith the eighth installment and will also be in Fast Xscheduled for 2023. The longest journey It is based on the homonymous novel by Nicholas Sparks, author of other successful romantic novels such as Noa’s diary either Dear John and adapted by screenwriter Craig Bolotin. At the direction, an experienced filmmaker like George Tillman Jr.who has carried out several episodes of series such as This Is Us, luke cage or the Notorius Big biopic.

For his part, Robertson has built his career with several romantic comedies, such as The first time, Ask what you want Y a space between us. The rest of the cast is made up of Jack Huston, Alan Alda, Oona Chaplin, Melissa Benoist, Elea Oberon, and Lolita Davidovich.