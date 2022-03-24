The romantic film ‘Until we meet again’ sweeps

The best romantic movies on Netflix.

Great romantic comedies of the last five years.

It is the first Peruvian original film on Netflix and it is being a real surprise due to its dazzling success. At the time of writing this article, ‘Til we meet again’ is in the top 3 of the most viewed on the platform and it is the second film with the most audience, only behind the dystopian and futuristic ‘thriller’ ‘Black Crab’. Worldwide, yesterday it managed to be the fifth most watched feature film on Netflix.

Just like in other times the platform has emphasized science fiction or Korean series, now it seems that he wants to focus on romantic movies. This is the case of the youth series ‘Rebelde’, of the new season of ‘Los Bridgertons’, which will premiere this Friday or of ‘Through my window’, the Spanish film with Julio Peña Fernández and Clara Galle.

The argument is not very original and we intuit how the film will end. The protagonists are the Peruvian actress of Italian descent Stephanie Cayo and the Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias (‘Valeria’). Iglesias plays Salvador Campodónico, a successful young businessman whose family owns the main hotel chain in Spain.

Now the company is considering its international expansion and, for this, it will travel to Cusco (Peru), to prospect the land. It will be there where the protagonist meets Ariana (Cayo), an adventurous and backpacker woman who wants to continue developing her life with total freedom. As we have seen in so many other movies, it seems that at the beginning of their meeting we see two completely opposite people. but… will they be able to smooth things over?

The director and screenwriter of the film is Bruno Ascenzo. The cast is completed by Wendy Ramos, Vicente Vergara, Renata Flores, Mayella Lloclla, Carlos Carlín, Amiel Cayo, Anaí Padilla, Jely Reategui and Nicolás Galino, among others.

One of the great attractions of the film is the Peruvian landscapes in which it has been shot. For example, the Inca trail to Machu Picchu, the route they follow to reach the top. Or Lake Titicaca, the Salkantay mountain (in the Vilcabamba mountain range), the city of Aguas Calientes, with its beautiful thermal baths in the Urubamba River and the dunes of Ica and Paracas.

