the romantic film with Vanessa Kirby

Portrait of the young woman on fire marked such an insurmountable peak that any costumed work centered on a Sapphic love it is now destined to pass first through the scrutiny of the film written and directed by Celine Sciamma (whom we met again in 2021 in our review of Petite Maman) and only then be judged in its entirety. It happened with Ammonite with actresses Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan by author Francis Lee, who, like the French film presented at the Cannes Film Festival and winner of the Prix du Scénario on that occasion, saw its protagonists peering into each other and falling in love on the wet edges of beaches and cliffs – here our review of Ammonite.

And the same was for The world to come from Mona Fastvoldbroadcast on Sky And NOW on February 8 at 9.15pm. The title, taken from the novel by Jim Shepard and adapted by the latter for the screen together with Ron Hansen, although far from the work of the Shamma, is at the same time approachable to its nature.

A world for Abigail and Tallie

Yet, the feature film, presented in 2020 as a world premiere during the 77th Venice Film Festival, somehow distances himself from Sciamma’s film and proves it. It is perhaps one more determination than in European history recklessness in those two protagonists who were determined to make their love triumph in spite of the period, social conditions and beliefs of their century.

It is in fact 1856 the year in which it takes place The world to comeset in the Schoharie County in the central-eastern area of ​​the State of New York and which sees the lovers give faces to its characters Katherine Waterston And Vanessa Kirby with husbands played by Casey Affleck And Christopher Abbott. Abigail (Waterston) lives on his farm with his wife Dyer (Affleck). Nothing happens in the existence of the couple, everything seems motionless like the snow that surrounds their home in winter. However, the storm is coming and has the features of Tallie (Kirby), who will bring spring not only to the countryside, but to Abigail’s existence. A bond will be established immediately between the two women that both include going beyond simple friendship or sisterhood. She is there passion the one that is ready to invade them, made up of affectionate jokes, of laughter never aroused before, of a sweetness that from the caresses that the two exchange becomes an overwhelming desire for carnality. But the disapproval of husbands and the Puritanism of the times does not allow women to continue with their love, at least not as long as they would have hoped.

Rewinding events back to take us into the past, doing The world to come a photograph to look at through the blurs and grainy veil of André Chemetoff, Mona Fastvold hides the feelings of her protagonists in the delimited perimeter of a house and makes it a nest for adoration and sharing. The one that women they had never tried anyone else before, a bond that goes beyond what they had always known and that pleasantly takes them by surprise; where the confusion experienced is transformed almost immediately into the will to consume between kisses and tenderness that unionpassing from its problematization to the sole desire to express it.

Between sweetness and carnality



While therefore hearing foretold a story that can only lead to the conclusion of that one symbiotic fusion between Abigail and Tallie, The world to come however, it has the privilege of detaching itself slightly from the rest of the narratives on love between people of the same sex, given the firmness with which the protagonists they decide to live it. An additional awareness that, although the protagonists acquire it as their encounters increase, it then becomes solid while waiting for the inevitable epilogue to take place.

A strength that Fastvold entrusts almost completely to the character of Tallie by Vanessa Kirby, capable of stripping even Abigail of a shame that will never appear in the relationship between the two women, even when their love is evident to their husbands, even when the drastic choices of the spouses force them to leave. A feeling that passes through the pages of the diary of Katherine Waterston’s character, the only real deterrent to a story that has the power of one’s heart in the interactions between the protagonists, but weighs down for the voiceover that steals space from images, almost not trusting their communicative power.

Bewitched by the visual softness of The world to comewho wants to break that poetry even with few physical inserts among women (perhaps more voyeuristic than necessarybut not overwhelmingly excessive and forced as those of Ammonite), the film takes us into one of those narratives where the impossibility of being able to occur keep showing love for those who want, but in which the characters invest entirely themselves in order to be granted even a shred of life. Hoping for a world that is yet to come.