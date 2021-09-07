the romantic getaway in Montana

Ben Affleck and JLo are dating again. It had been rumored for some time but now the rumors seem to have become reality. According to TMZ, the 48-year-old actor would send an email to pop icon Jennifer Lopez to compliment her on how beautiful she was during the shooting of the film Shotgun Wedding that the singer was filming. The secret messages, which began in February, then continued until yesterday when the two ex-boyfriends appeared on DailyMail.com which posted exclusive photos of the couple on a romantic ski vacation in Montana. Will it be a flashback for the Bennifers?

17 years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back: “The chemistry is unreal.” Https://t.co/1JVBeh1eMs pic.twitter.com/1T4HJwZHg3 – AND! News (@enews) May 10, 2021

Their story – The ex-couple – who got engaged in 2002 to separate in 2004 – have been seen together several times lately, JLo apparently wasted no time after separating from her ex Alex. Both stars took part in the Vax Live concert in LA that was filmed on May 2, with Jennifer putting on a stunning show in one of her skimpy dresses, while Ben took to the stage with Jimmy Kimmel. Speaking of their escape, a source told PEOPLE on Monday: “Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It was all fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy“.

We’re talking Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s vacation in Montana and more on today’s PEOPLE Every Day podcast. Listen and subscribe here: https://t.co/3Va6Tw2mfy pic.twitter.com/poZoCaMznN – People (@people) May 10, 2021

JLo is happy – Things therefore seem to be going well for the ex-couple, so much so that another source added for People: “She had a lot of fun with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him“. Known as ‘Bennifer’ at the time of their romance, friends keep saying they are ‘just friends’, though it certainly looks like they’ve gotten quite close in the past few weeks.