The romantic getaway of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, a few days after the Coldplay shows in Argentina – PEOPLE Online

Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson enjoyed a romantic getaway this weekend prior to the 10 shows that Coldplay, the British band led by the singer, will perform at the River Plate Stadium on October 25, 26, 28 and 29 and November 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8. The couple was shown walking along the beaches of Malibu, California, on Sunday.

The 33-year-old 50 Shades of Gray star looked super relaxed walking barefoot, wearing a casual look: white vest and matching sweater, tied at the waist. Chris, 45, also opted for a simple outfit: a gray shirt and jogging pants.

The couple, who have been together for four years, walked arm in arm while walking their dog. This relaxing time came after Chris was forced to cancel eight Coldplay shows in Brazil after contracting a serious lung infection.

The countdown began for Coldplay in Argentina

The British group will perform 10 performances between October 25 and November 8, at the River Plate Stadium, before taking the rest of the year off. After rescheduled dates from Brazil in early 2023, they will be back in the grind on May 17, 2023 for a series of shows in Coimbra, Portugal.

Coldplay on their Music of the Spheres tour

His tour is currently scheduled to conclude on July 19, 2023 in Amsterdam. On the other hand, “due to the expansion of the stadium and production adjustments of the band”, they announced that they added new tickets that will come out on sale Thursday 20 at 10 in the morningfor a super accessible price of $2800 pesos.

The Music of the Spheres tour is a big bet for Coldplay. The band will search generate active awareness with the aim of protecting natural resources. In this sense, the organization intends to reduce energy consumption during the tour, promote recycling, reduce CO2 emissions by 50% compared to your last tour of 2016-2017 during the touramong other actions.