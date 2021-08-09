Two months ago Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married, in a very intimate and almost secret ceremony, in their home in California. Now, the happy couple is taking full advantage of the time together: they have decided to treat yourself to a holiday abroad. Ariana usually tends to always keep her private life to herself, not sharing much on social media; on this occasion, however, he took us on his holiday in Amsterdam, thanks to the photos shared on Instagram.

Sunday the singer, in fact, published a series of images, where they are seen she and her husband sitting in a giant pair of Dutch hooves, wearing both masks. There are also many in the series photographs of landscapes, like the canals of the city, as well as photos of details that probably caught his attention, such as seedlings or a ladybug that goes around a drop of water.

Along with these photographs, the star also shared videos in her Instagram Story: one shows one band playing jazz in a club, in black and white; another exhibition of the grazing cows. A very varied journey, their first trip together as wife and husband. It is not yet known if their romantic getaway will be limited to Holland or will take them to other European countries, but many are those who are hoping for an all-Italian visit, especially after the victory of the 2020 European Championships.

Ariana Grande Amsterdam: The romantic getaway of the newlyweds

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating in early 2020 and made the relationship public by appearing in the video of “Stuck With U“, released the following May. You are then married 15 May 2021. Dalton is a former dancer, now employed as real estate agent for the Aaron Kirkman Group, a Californian company that, operating in the luxury property market, specializes in high-profile agreements with well-known customers.