The romantic gift that García Moritán sent Pampita to Ibiza for her anniversary

After finishing the recordings of the first season of “El Hotel de los Famosos” (El thirteen), Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain decided to take a well-deserved break and traveled to Ibiza with her family.

However, her husband Roberto García Moritán could not accompany her due to his activities as a legislator of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), but he did not want to be absent and gave her a very special gift.

Thus, a manager of the hotel where Pampita is staying with her four children approached with a speaker, where the couple’s favorite music was playing Love is in the air by artist John Paul Young. Then two other women who also work at the complex carried a large bouquet of white flowers along with a tray of sweet deli.

After receiving the gift, the model took several photos and shared them on her social networks: ” @robergmoritan Love is in the air. We hugged and couldn’t separate anymore! Happy three years my love! “She wrote in love.

It is not the first time that García Moritán has made a gesture of these characteristics. For the last birthday of the model, the parliamentarian decided to give her a replica of the bench that appears in the film by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, so she looked for a craftsman who can work with wood to order the particular request.