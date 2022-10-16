The romantic love story of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

dakota johnson Y Chris Martin They are one of the couples we love to see together the most. Both are talented, gorgeous and with a great future individually and as a relationship. Their courtship began a few years ago but they had not wanted to make it public because they preferred to enjoy it privately. It was until the paparazzi saw them together and the singer of Coldplay He confirmed it in one of his presentations.

In 2017 during a Coldplay concert on their regional tour, Chris Martin dedicated a few words before starting the song “My Universe”: “This song is about my Universe, and there is her”, while pointing to the actress who opened her arms from her box.

At that concert they were seen together for the first time. Chris Martin was just under two years divorced from Gwyneth Patrow after a decade of marriage and two children: Apple and Moses. At the end of that same year, rumors of a romantic relationship with Dakota Johnson grew after a paparazzi discovered them eating sushi in a Los Angeles restaurant. Shortly after, US Weekly magazine assured that they were dating when they were caught flying to Israel.

By 2018 it became more evident because they were in the front row of the Stella McCartney parade showing all their love, on the 60th birthday of the presenter and comedian Elle DeGeneres they arrived holding hands and in August 2018 they walked along the beaches of the Hamptons with the children of Cris. By then the entertainment media were already following them very closely… so much so that in the search for clues to confirm their love they discovered that they had the same tattoo with the infinity sign on their arm.

In an interview for the medium Tatler, the actress was asked about the rumors of their relationship and she confirmed it without giving details, “I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy.” answered.

Since it was known they were together, they started a series of extra rumors that grew more and more like marriage and pregnancies. The paparazzi were already installed outside his mansion in Malibu permanently to be prepared for any news, there they announced an apparently gender reveal party with pink and blue balloons in his garden. They later confirmed that it was just a birthday party for the actress.

Although like everything, there is always some imperfect. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were not spared. In 2019, the rumor spread that the Coldplay vocalist had kissed Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury festival. Coldplay’s representative came out to deny the version.

These rumors could not break their relationship and in 2020 Dakota was in charge of directing the video for the song “Cry, Cry, Cry” where she tells the story of a couple that endures through the years.

After long years and a lot of discretion, dodging the paparazzi and bearing the rumors on entertainment programs, They have shown that their love is stronger and so far one of the happiest and most admirable in the industry.

