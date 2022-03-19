The romantic moment in full concert of Marc Anthony and the universal vice-queen, 22 years old

Marc Anthony and the universal viceroy Nadia Ferreira confirmed the rumors of a relationship after in full concert, the artist blew kisses at the model, who was in the front row and she responded with “I love you”.

It was in a show of his tour “Pa’lla voy tour” in Los Angeles, United States, that “El flaco” got closer to the public while singing and at that time his Paraguayan girlfriend was recording and enjoying with her mother.

The Miss Universe 2021 finalist herself shared the moments lived on her social networks. This confirms the rumors of romance that have been circulating in entertainment for several weeks.

A few days ago, a video circulated where the 22-year-old girl and the 53-year-old singer were enjoying themselves at a party in a restaurant, breaking plates and then kissing passionately.

A photograph had previously circulated in which the Puerto Rican singer and the beauty queen were seen walking hand in hand. And as part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, the singer dedicated a message to her accompanied by a video, from her Instagram stories “Congratulations reigns especially today on Women’s Day,” she wrote. To which she responded in an Instagram status with: “Thank you Tony.”