The romantic movie with Chris Pratt on Netflix of 1 hour and 56 minutes

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has a very different movie than Marvel in his filmography. Find out what it is and why you should add it to your list on the streaming platform.

Chris Pratt celebrate their today 43 years with a successful career. Throughout his career, he has stood out with mainly comedic roles, such as in Parks and Recreationand in films where the adventure is the protagonist. Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World either The Lego Movie are just some of the clearest examples. However, she also held roles where she showed her most romantic side. This was demonstrated in passengersa tape available at Netflix that lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Premiered in 2016, the film respects the typical feature of the films of the Marvel actor. And it is that, although it presents a love story, it does not leave aside the classic action that Chris Pratt knows very well. This time, it is framed in the science fiction genre and has the participation of another star that continues to make a name for itself in the film industry: Jennifer Lawrence.

What is it about passengers? The film available on Netflix is ​​set in the not too distant future, just when humanity must search for new planets to colonize. The trip to achieve it lasts at least 120 years, so finally those in charge of the journey choose to send a group of passengers inside a spaceship with induced sleep.

The conflict of the film appears when one of them finally wakes up from hibernation a few decades earlier than planned. Is about Jim Preston, a mechanic played by Chris Pratt who can’t stand the idea of ​​living and dying alone. Thus, he decides to wake up the woman who sleeps next to him: aurora lane. She is a journalist from New York personified by Jennifer Lawrence with whom she must rethink the mission of living alone for the rest of their lives.

On the streaming platform, the production is noted as one of the films that has received the most “I like it” among subscribers. In other words, it is not only a success against critics, but also against the audience. Nominated for Best Production Design and Best Soundtrack at the Oscar awardstape directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts It is ideal to see the most romantic face of Chris Pratt on Netflix.