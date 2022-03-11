The romantic Netflix movie that will make you emotional in less than two hours

Netflix It has a catalog that seeks to cover all tastes. In this way, the streaming platform’s main objective is to launch productions of all genres and with different stories.

Even so, there are movies and television series that are more successful than others. Although sometimes many factors influence, one of the main ones is the genre to which it is focused. And we cannot deny that romance always weighs heavily.

For this reason, we have chosen a romantic movie that is available on the streaming service and that will move you to tears. The best of all? It lasts less than two hours.

Violet and Finch, the romantic movie that will thrill you on Netflix

Violet and Finch came to the catalog a long time ago Netflixbut it never goes out of style. Because it was a huge hit upon its launch, the teenage production quickly appears in the “romance” section of the platform.

This romantic movie is an adaptation of the novel written by Jennifer Niven. In the role of director was found Brett Haley. The story introduces us to Violet Markey, a girl who is trapped in a depression after the death of her sister. Her life will change completely when she meets Theodore Finch, a boy who will try to get the young woman to start enjoying her life. Together they will begin a relationship that will fight to heal old wounds.

This film production is starring Elle Fanning and justice smith, who will become one of the key factors of its success. Both will give life to interesting characters, with whom you empathize immediately.

Through 1h 48 minutes duration, Violet and Finch It will give us a quite new look at mental health problems. On the one hand we will see a girl who fights with more strength, while the young man tries to hide it until he makes it disappear.

As they try to live an unforgettable love story and seek to help themselves, the characters will face endless emotions. Without a doubt, this romantic movie It will cause you to shed some tears. Did you already know her?

