The romantic night of Cardi B and Offset, the walk of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: celebrities in a click

She didn’t want to miss it: Olivia Culpo attended a parade of an exclusive handbag brand in New York. To do this, she wore a very elegant look: a silver glitter dress and an oversize white jacket. She completed her outfit with heels the same color as her dress (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic night. Cardi B and Offset went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. She wore a pink skirt and top with white buttons and a huge glitter necklace with a rabbit logo. Also, she wore her long white nails that she matched with her bag and her sandals. He, meanwhile, opted for black leather pants, a shirt of the same color and a red sweater

Family outing. Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, took a walk through the streets of New York and carried their baby in the stroller. They stopped at a Manhattan joint and bought coffee to go.

romantic outing. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger went shopping in Los Angeles and stopped for lunch at a restaurant. She, who is pregnant, wore a printed dress while he wore shorts and a sweater

A different trip. During their days in Berlin, Germany, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the opportunity to tour the gastronomic pole and at night, they went to eat at different restaurants. He did not go unnoticed: he wore an electric black suit with a red lapel. She wore jeans, a brown top and a worn shirt that she combined with her black leather bag.

He didn’t want to miss it. Olivia Palermo attended the exclusive fashion event Fashion Week Show in New York. For this, she wore a white dress and a brown corduroy vest. She completed her outfit with clear boots

A very special look: Kim Kardashian and her daughter went out together to walk the streets of Los Angeles, California: they chose the color pink to dress with their different outfits

Jessica Alba went shopping in Playa Vista, California. There, she visited the most exclusive stores. She bought a coffee to go and wore a total black look: leather pants, a shirt, a coat and boots

Julia Fox took a walk through the streets of New York and wore a particular look: a set of pants and a top, a blue feather jacket and a bag in the shape of jean pants

Shopping day. Sharon Stone visited an eyewear store in Hollywood to renew her glasses. She wore a casual chic look: jeans, a white shirt and a shirt printed with colored flowers (Photos: The Grosby Group)

