The romantic song that Christian Nodal composed for Belinda to conquer her

Now what Belinda and Christian Nodal have ended their courtshipEverything seems to indicate that the singer has decided to put an end to everything that reminds him of his ex, so he has even begun to erase the tattoos he got in his honor shortly after they announced their courtship in August 2020.

But among the multiple demonstrations of love of the “Nodeli” there is also a romantic song in which the singer-songwriter from Sonora expressed his feelings and exposed everything he dreamed of building alongside his partner.

However, now that the relationship has come to an end, fans of social networks have begun to remember the theme created before they announced their courtship with which, apparently, he would have conquered her.

As reported by the also actress during an interview with TVNotas magazine in August 2020, Christian Nodal sent her that song to listen to it and from then on love began to emerge.

“Christian replied that the song was for me, that I had been his inspiration and his muse to be able to compose that beautiful songwhich only I have heard”, said the singer.

And although until then very little was known about the song, it was the same singer who shared the first arrangements with whom he also demonstrated his talent.

“Listen to me well because I am not one of these things, love gave me more thorns than roses and even with all that I would like to be honest with you, the shield I wear is taken away from me, you suddenly get into all my feelings, you steal my looks…”, is heard in the first part of the song whose title was never revealed and which ends with the phrase: “I want you to be you by my will“.

And although this issue has not officially come to light, days after announcing the end of their relationship Christian Nodal premiered the song “We are no longer nor will we be”, which would have made it clear, at least to his fans, that it was a letter dedicated to his ex.

