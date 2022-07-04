The romantic walk of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, the departure of Heidi Klum: celebrities in a click

Kim Kardashian attended an exclusive party in Los Angeles and for this she chose a total black look that she complemented with sunglasses: a set of leather pants and top (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a few days of vacation in Ibiza, Spain. There they rented a luxurious yacht to sail, sunbathe and cool off in the sea

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Walk were photographed while taking a walk hand in hand through the streets of New York. In addition, they combined their looks in a total white to which she added a colored printed scarf and brown boots.

Heidi Klum walked the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she chose a set of animal print pants and shirt while she toured the most exclusive stores and shopped in the Manhattan area

In action! Charlize Theron was photographed while directing Uma Thurman in “The old guard 2”, whose filming takes place in Fiumicino, Italy

A different night. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerbe were photographed saying goodbye to a Malibu restaurant where they had eaten. She wore a comfortable look of loose blue pants and a gray print jumpsuit, while he opted for a jean, white shirt and jacket.

Kesha posed for the waiting photographers at the NBC studio in New York and showed off her all-white look: a top and skirt set with a coat and pointed heels

Bella Hadid wanted to avoid the photographers so as not to show her new look while leaving an exclusive fashion event: for this, she put a jacket over her hair. She wore patterned jean pants and a black jacket. Also, she wore sunglasses.

romantic walk Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson walked the streets of London and shopped at exclusive venues. They were photographed while walking hand in hand before entering an exclusive restaurant to eat

After passing through Madrid, Rita Ora traveled to London, England. The artist was photographed at the heliport, where she arrived with a casual look: a set of black satin pants and shirt, with an animal print coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

