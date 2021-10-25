The Rome Film Festival closes with “Eternals” and Angelina Jolie

“Eternals” is directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for Nomadland who brings an epic story from the Marvel universe to the big screen. The star expected on the red carpet, however, is the protagonist of the film, one of Hollywood’s most loved divas.

The Rome Film Festival turns off the lights tonight with the screening of “Eternals” by director Chloé Zhao. The star expected by the audience is Angelina Jolie, protagonist of the Marvel film that will walk on the red carpet with Chloè Zhao, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington.

“Eternals” is the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for Nomadland which brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, Wednesday 3 November.

The star of human rights

She is not only a great actress, director and producer: Angelina Jolie, the 46-year-old Californian star daughter of Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight, it is much more. The last real Hollywood diva is a mother of six children, activist, philanthropist, at the forefront of human rights protection, ecologist. she is a special correspondent for the UN agency for refugees, with whom she has been collaborating for 20 years, traveling the world since she was very young.

We know that she buys quality garments but uses them until they are worn out as a choice for the environment, e a global family with six children was created of which some biological had by the ex-husband Brad Pitt with whom he adopted others born in other countries. A few days ago the photos of her and her children on the red carpet in Los Angeles all dressed in strictly recycled clothes, evening dresses worn by her and adapted for her daughters. Angelina Jolie is beautiful, interested in politics and always on the move. A woman who has become a very popular character over time.

Born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1975. Jolie made her film debut at age seven with Hal Ashby’s Trying to Get Out, where she stars opposite her father Jon. In 1993 she joined the cast of Michael Schroeder’s Cyborg 2, and two years later, here is the first starring role with Hackers. The first prize comes 23 years, the National Board of Review Award. The following year she is the homicide detective alongside Denzel Washington in “The Bone Collector”. Then we see her again in “Girls Interrupted” with Winona Ryder, where she plays a sociopath locked up in a psychiatric hospital during the late 1960s, a role that earned her the 2000 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In the same year he starred in the action film Out in 60 Seconds. But it is in 2001 that Jolie plays one of her best-known characters: Lara Croft, the sexy archaeologist in Tomb Raider. A role that he will then resume in 2003 with “Tomb Rider – the cradle of life”.

In 2001, Jolie is the protagonist of the dramatic love story “Original Sin”, based on the novel by Cornell Woolrich, alongside Antonio Banderas, and then of Una vita almost perfect. He plays the role of an FBI agent in DJ Caruso’s thriller “Identità violate” and in 2004 he starred in two major productions: the science fiction film “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow” with Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, and in Oliver Stone’s colossal about the life of Alexander the Great, “Alexander,” in which Angelina plays Alexander’s wicked mother, Olympiad.

In 2005, she stars in the action movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in the role of a professional killer alongside Brad Pitt who will later become her husband. Then there are other projects such as “The good Shepherd – The shadow of power” and “Wanted – Choose your destiny” where she plays the role of a murderer. then it is the turn of Salt by Phillip Noyce and the thriller The Tourist alongside Johnny Depp.

Then comes a film signed by Clint Eastwood entitled “Changeling”, based on real events during the ’30s. The actress plays a woman whose son suddenly disappears, and after desperate searches, the police find a child and force her to recognize him as the missing son. An award-winning film by critics with Oscar nominations in 2009. In 2014 comes the role of the evil witch in “Maleficent” film produced by Walt Disney that has grossed more than 700 million dollars worldwide. Two other films, one in 2020, Alice and Peter, and Those who want me dead, in 2021 together with Eternals also presented at the Rome Film Festival, the latest Marvel giant.

(Agi)