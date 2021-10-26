The Rome Film Festival is reborn with international stars

After the 2020 edition, dominated by the not very festive climate of distancing and curfew and with the Italian cinemas closed again due to the worsening of the epidemiological curve, this year we can finally return to celebrate, paying homage and celebrating cinema with films, previews, but above all international guests to embellish the red carpet. These are the ingredients of 16th edition of the Rome Film Festival, which as a tradition is taking place in the Auditorium Music Park of the Capital and that will turn the spotlight on the seventh art until Sunday 24 October.

To open the dance, it was chosen as the opening film The Eyes of Tammy Faye by Michael Showalter, biopic centered on the astounding rise and ruinous fall of Tammy Faye, an American television predictor at the center of the limelight between the ’70s and’ 80s. Playing her is Jessica Chastain, who has already received critical acclaim for her performance. Alongside her in the role of Faye’s husband, Jimm Bakker, we find Andrew Garfield.

At the same time, to open the Alice nella città review, an autonomous section and the Rome Film Festival dedicated to the younger generations, the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Legacy, the last chapter of the saga that has marked the history of cinema.

Sunday 17 October, under the sun of a classic “Roman October”, it was the turn of Johnny Depp, which has enchanted Italian fans since its arrival at Fiumicino airport. And it was precisely because of the affection of his admirers that he was blocked at the exit from the hotel, arriving two hours late in a packed Petrassi room, where the press meeting for the presentation of the Bacardi and Iervolino Puffins web series took place. aimed at the little ones, to whose protagonist, the puffin Johnny Puff, has lent the appearance and voice.

Yesterday, Tuesday 19, was the day of Quentin Tarantino, who was awarded the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. During the meeting with the press, the director retraced his career, also emphasizing the issue of politically correct: “I believe that today it is more difficult to make films, but not impossible to tell certain things. Believe it and not worry too much. Pulp Fiction also received negative attention from many critics for themes and style. Don’t be too sensitive, and never see things as a personal attack. However, it must be said, in the days of Pulp Fiction, it was very different. If I had only done it four years later it would have been more complicated ”

The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award of the Film Festival will also be awarded to Tim Burton, expected on the red carpet on Saturday 23 October, together with the cast of the Marvel film The Eternals, which will therefore see Angelina Jolie, director Chloé Zhao, the other actors Gemma Chan parading. , Richard Madden, Kit Harington. A Hollywood closure with sequins and glamor that cinephiles await with great trepidation.