The Ronaldo affair sets the European press on fire, Manchester City wants to replace Bernardo Silva with an OL star

CR7 has not abdicated yet

Direction Spain, once again Cristiano Ronaldo is causing a lot of ink to flow in Europe. In the columns of brand, we can read that Atlético does not want him, just like Bayern, PSG or Chelsea. In a press conference, the president of Colchoneros announced that Nahuel Molina will be the last recruit of his team for this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or therefore seems almost doomed to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese came out of silence yesterday and announced that he will be back in the Mancunian squad on Sunday to face Rayo Vallecano:sunday the king playshe commented on Instagram. This news ignited the English tabloids starting with the Manchester Evening News. On the other hand, he will be absent to face Atlético at 1:45 p.m. as underlined ace this Saturday. And for the Spanish newspaper, its future remains as uncertain as ever.

Lucas Paquetá attracts interest from Manchester City

The FC Barcelona transfer window seems far from over and the Culés have the ambition to acquire midfielder Bernardo Silva by the end of the summer. And in order to compensate for this possible departure, Manchester would have already targeted his replacement. According to DailyMail, Lucas Paquetá is very popular with the Sky Blues and the Lyonnais would not be against leaving knowing that the club is not playing in a European cup this year. The possible 80 million euros from the sale of Silva will allow them to finance this transfer. As a reminder, Tottenham had tried to snatch the OL player during the last winter transfer window, with a proposal of 40 M€, refused by the Rhone club. Arsenal and Newcastle would also be on the spot, but the former Milanese hopes to aim even higher.

Marseille is now tackling departures

Announced in the sights of Olympique de Marseille for several weeks, Nuno Tavares has arrived in Marseille to pass the traditional medical examination, according to the latest information from Provence. Trained in particular at Benfica, the left side of Arsenal must be loaned to OM, without an option to buy. On the departure side, Bamba Dieng would be pushed towards the exit as can be read in the inside pages of The Team. The Senegalese international is determined to stay, but the Marseille leaders are doing everything to convince him to accept a transfer. Then it’s official, Luan Peres is already leaving the Phocaeans. The 28-year-old Auriverde has decided to join the Istanbul team of Fenerbahçe as we revealed to you in recent days.