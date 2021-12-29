The Ronaldo statue divides Goa. “An insult from colonialists” – Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

Erected 60 years after the liberation from the Portuguese. The minister: CR7 is a symbol

He was immortalized as he prepares to take one of his “knuckleball” shots, those capable of giving the ball an unexpected trajectory. The protests caused by his “landing” in India are more predictable: a brass statue of the Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo was inaugurated in a former colony of Lisbon, in Goa, in the 60th year of its liberation. Thought to inspire young people, it has so far only raised a wave of controversy.

Little did it take the words of a local minister, Michael Lobo, who presented the statue to CR7 as a universal symbol of football and a source of inspiration for the new generation. In the small Indian state, untouched by British colonization, football is the most popular sport, unlike what happens in the rest of the Subcontinent where the lion’s share is made by cricket. The hope, explained Lobo, is that India, with its 1.3 billion inhabitants, will one day be able to compete with the best teams in the world. “If you want to take football to another level, this is what boys and girls are looking forward to: selfies, looking at the statue and finding inspiration to play.“.

To spoil the ceremony, on Tuesday in the tourist resort of Calangute, the black flags waved by ultra-right protesters as a sign of disapproval, reports the Times of India.

Cost the equivalent of 14 thousand euros, weighing 410 kilos, was ready for some time, but due to Covid the inauguration was postponed several times until it coincided with the round anniversary of the decolonization. “Erecting a statue of a Portuguese this year is a sacrilege. An insult to those who fought for freedom in Goa»Thundered Guru Shirodkar, an ultras activist. And another, always venting to the local media: “We are very disappointed, we must learn to be proud of our icons, like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho », two former stars of the country’s football firmament. Even today in the Indian national team there are several Goa players. After all, the city club, the Dempo Sports Club, is among the strongest, with five league titles to its credit.

Lobo, a Christian enlisted in the BJP for a few years, would not be nationalist enough, the Hindu nationalist party ruling in Delhi, that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There are few people who oppose the statue. It seems they hate football. But football belongs to everyone. It is not divided by religion or by caste, but they oppose black flags. Their minds are black. You can’t argue with people who have a black mind. “

The incident tells a lot about the present and the past of the smallest Indian state, Fr.aroused by hippies until the 70s and then transformed into a sort of Costa Brava of the Subcontinent with masses of tourists from the Indian middle class instead of the hippies (in these days the curfew for Covid has also been postponed until after the holidays so as not to ruin the season).

Goa is steeped in European culture: it is the westernmost state of India. Also because of the mixed marriage policy of the Portuguese colonizers. Over the centuries, Lusitanian blood has mixed with the local one, giving life to a hybrid people sui generis, which does not fit into the Hindutva, the nationalist ideology of the Hindu supremacists that also inspires the party in power in Delhi. The fact remains that today many Goans have Iberian names and cheer Ronaldo.