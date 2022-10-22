The Rookie: ABC decides future of crime drama spin-off The Rookie: Feds

The Rookie, as it neared the end of season 4 on ABC, hosted the pilot episode of the spin-off The Rookie: Feds. The crime genre spinoff returned in the fall with the first installments, and now the network has just ordered the full season.

The Rookie: Fedsthe crime drama spin-off of the police series The Rookiewas officially launched on September 27 through the transmission chain ABC. The series airs on Tuesday nights and so far 4 episodes have been broadcast, which have been well received by the audience.

ABC ordered production of the entire season of The Rookie Feds

Recall that the spin-off series The Rookie: Feds first launched via a backdoor pilot episode on April 22 during the penultimate airing of season 4 of the original show. The series returned on May 1 with the concluding episode of the fourth installment of The Rookie.

Despite the low ratings during the live broadcast, fortunately the new series received the go-ahead with the release of 4 episodes of the first installment, thanks to the metrics obtained through the DVR multiplatform. Consequently, ABC decided to order the production of the complete season, which will have a total of 22 episodes.

The Rookie spin-off will continue to air on Tuesdays at the same 10:00 pm Eastern time slot in the United States. The crime drama starring Niecy Nash-Betts It will stay on the screen for a long time, now we just have to wait to see how the audience will receive it as the program progresses. Depending on it, it will be known if it will receive a renewal for season 2 in the future.

The Rookie season 4 will have a total of 22 episodes

In the spin-off, Nash-Betts plays Special Agent Simone Clark, the FBI’s oldest rookie, in the criminal proceedings. She works alongside her new colleagues at the Bureau to take down the country’s toughest criminals. When Clark and his co-stars from Rookie: Feds were introduced in the pilot, Nathan Fillion helped usher in the successful start of the new series by appearing as John Nolan in the premiere.

The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison as Simone’s father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark. Simone Clark’s colleagues in the office are James Lesure as Carter Hope Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen felix solis as Matthew Garza and kevin zegers like Brendon Acres.