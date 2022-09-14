The Rookie: Feds. TV series

‘The Rookie: Feds’ is an ABC series born as a spin-off of ‘The Rookie’the police drama starring Nathan Fillion and originally released on the Disney network in 2018. In fact, the foundations of ‘The Rookie: Feds’ are set in a double episode of the final stretch of the fourth season of the parent series. In that event, Simone Clark, the oldest rookie of the FBI academy, is introduced.drawing a parallel with John Nolan, who at the time was presented in a similar status, but in the Los Angeles Police Department.

After convincing the public and executives with this contact, ABC greenlights ‘The Rookie: Feds’ in May 2022. At that time it becomes one of the network’s main novelties for the 2022-23 season, along with ‘Alaska’ and ‘Not Dead Yet’. So that, ‘The Rookie: Feds’ is the only new bet belonging to an already consolidated franchise, although he does not start his journey sharing the night with his partner. While the fifth season of ‘The Rookie’ is offered on Sunday nights, the spin-off tries to animate the prime time on Tuesdays.

Niecy Nash is the main protagonist of the project, getting into Clark’s skin. As he did in his intervention in ‘The Rookie’, in ‘Feds’ he coincides with Frankie Faison and Felix Solis, although the one who does not return is Kat Foster, whose character falls by the wayside and has no presence in the split. The cast is completed by James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers. giving life to the rest of the usual characters.

The creators of ‘The Rookie: Feds’ are the producers and screenwriters Terence Paul Winter and Alexi Hawleywho had already worked hand in hand on ‘The Rookie’ and ‘Castle’, another project headed by Nathan Fillion.