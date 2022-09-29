The Rookie: How was the participation of the actor Nathan Fillion in the spin-off Feds

ABC’s popular police drama The Rookie has premiered its first spin-off titled The Rookie: Feds, which featured star Nathan Fillion, who came to support FBI rookie and friend Simone Clarke.

September 28, 2022 6:54 p.m.

The premiere of the spin-off The Rookie: Fedsbegins with newly graduated special agent Simone Clarke (played by Niecy Nash-Betts) saying goodbye to her students (she was a guidance counselor before starting her second career) with her new colleague Brandon Akres (kevin zegers), an actor-turned-FBI agent known to everyone for his most famous role in Vampire Cop. While Britt Robertson She plays Laura Stensen, a behavioral analyst extraordinaire whose personal life doesn’t mesh with her role at the office. However, the new series also featured the participation of other stars such as Nathan Fillion.

The Rookie: How Johnn Nolan helped Simone in the premiere of the spin-off

The actor Felix Solis He reprises his role from previous episodes as Special Agent Matthew Garza, the head of the team responsible for diversifying the offices. Frankie Faison plays Simone’s father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark, a leader in his community who pushes for police reform. The transfer of her daughter, a federal agent, to her home in Los Angeles poses an interesting problem for her father.

To the surprise of all fans of the main series The Rookie, Nathan Fillion it appears in The Rookie: Feds in the first five minutes, with his characteristic character Officer John Nolan picking up Simone at the airport on her first day in Los Angeles. Where both have a curious talk about what will happen in the first installment of the new program.

“The last time you were here, you set the bar very high. The question is whether the office will give you credit or whether you will have to prove yourself again,” asks plainclothes John as he escorts Simone to her car.

“Every day you have to be brave and show that you are here.” John offers his help if he ever needs it.

It’s the first day on the job and Simone is already expecting disappointment. As promised, she has been reassigned to the background check department instead of Garza’s task force. She believes that she is too willing to go it alone and disrupt the team’s efforts, so she spends the episode proving that she can be of use to the team by doing things her way.

The Rookie: Feds: Nathan Fillion could continue to appear in the first episodes

Simone uses her experience as a consultant to quickly identify the perpetrator of the murder of a federal engineer who worked for the Pentagon and the White House. While John will return later when Simone and her training officer Carter Hope (James Lesure) need reinforcements. And during the fight, Simone proves that she is very good when she scratches the neck of one of the assassins with her nails before she can escape.