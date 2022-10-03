The Rookie: The Show’s Spin-Off Expands The List Of Cast Members

ABC’s spin-off of its series The Rookie has added new members to its cast list, surprising viewers with the stars that will be on the new show.

police drama ABC, The Rookie, is preparing to expand its universe, after confirming that the television network is preparing a spin-off. The show’s fourth season episodes first featured a two-episode special that would serve as pilots for the introduction of the new actress who would play the new series, niece nashbut it seems that she will not be the only one, as new cast members have been confirmed.

The Rookie: Niecy Nash prepares for her new spin-off

The actress niece nash made his in-universe debut The Rookie in the 19th episode of season 4 titled “Simone”. Nash was playing Simone Clark, a rookie just like police officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion), although she belongs to the FBI Academy. The star’s entry would serve to gauge the star’s acceptance for the spin-off of the ABC drama.

According to the information that has been revealed, the spin-off of The Rookie will be named, The Rookie: Feds. In which niece nash will be the main protagonist of the program. But, she will not be the only one who will be in the new police drama, because these actors that have been announced will also participate.

Felix Solis (Mateo Garza)

Felix Solis He was also featured in the pilot episodes as Special Agent Matthew Garza, one of the FBI bosses. In fact, it was her character that he asked for Simone Clark to be included in the terrorism case, but then dismissed her suggestions and tried to send her back to Quantico. Although like John Nolan, she decided to investigate on her own with everyone’s favorite police officer.

Frankie Faison (Christopher ‘Cutty’ Clark)

The actor Frankie Faison plays Simone’s formerly estranged father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark. He also met him in the pilot episode of The Rookie and we learned that not only does he have a complicated past with Simone, but that stems from his relationship with law enforcement in general. After serving eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.

The Rookie: The spin-off of the police drama The Rookie: Feds, prepares for its premiere

Britt RobertsonLaura Stensen

The actress Britt Robertson She’ll play Laura Stensen, who was the youngest person allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit (nice counterbalance to Simone being the oldest rookie). However, both of them seem like they will have some great times on the show and maybe become great friends after some trouble.

Kevin Zegers (Brendon Acres)

while the actor kevin zegers joined the cast of The Rookie: Feds in June as Brendon Acres. As reported by Deadline, Brendon is fresh out of Quantico and has a lot to prove in his first post, especially because of his experience. Although no further details of the character have been revealed.

James LesureCarter Hope

Finally, James Lesure is the latest addition to the regular cast of The Rookie: Feds as Carter Hope, whom Deadline describes as conservative and a strict traditionalist. He joined the Bureau after a successful career as a lawyer with the Department of Justice. He now has the most challenging task of his career: coaching outspoken and original rookie Simone Clark, whose style will challenge her hard-earned beliefs.