The rookies to follow during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas 2022!

The Las Vegas Summer League marks the start of the 2022-23 season, but also that of the professional career of young people drafted just two weeks ago. These boys still have their caps on, but it’s time to come down from your cloud and get to work. It’s time for the confirmation of their status for some, or for others the opportunity to show certain franchises that they were wrong not to have drafted them. So zoom in on these rookies to follow during this week in Nevada, all to music and with a playlist set to… random mode.

The music starts and we start on a quiet sound, to wake up gently. Smooth Operator de Sade which hits our ears and we’re off. Formula 1 has its “smooth operator” with Carlos Sainz, but the NBA may have found its own, the one who was drafted in first position a fortnight ago. Yes, it is a question here of Paolo Banchero and his footwork as soft as a throw out of the washing machine which makes more than one dream of an interior with the two left feet. Many people, and not just Magic fans, will of course have their eyes riveted on the number 1 of the vintage, which rather has an interest in showing why he was chosen before everyone else. P5 has already shown his scoring skills near and far from the circle at Duke but he must continue on this same path with his new blue jersey. With all the young sophomores still present in the Magic roster, this Summer League could look like a mini teaser for the next regular season in Orlando. The Floridians will also play their first match tonight, against… Houston, hum.

And boom, music change. The sound remains soft but much sadder. Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake is also the song that loops in the AirPods of a Jabari Smith Jr. very revengeful. Announced first by everyone, even by the Woj’ three hours before the start of the ceremony, the boy with the unique profile of a big shooter in the car park measured at 2m03 was finally picked in… third position. The opportunity to hit the Magic and Paolo from the start of the Summer League is great and it’s THE meeting not to be missed tonight because we know that the two kids are going to bump into each other to show who really deserved this honorary first place. His new teammates in Houston will also have a job, but the Texas franchise is very clearly a contender for the title in Vegas. Tari Eason (17th choice) must also confirm his scoring status with his winning mentality, just like TyTy Washington Jr., drafted in the 29th position and who could well be one of his steals of this vintage, which was used too little in Kentucky. In short, the start of this Summer League promises to be epic given the fight from the start of the competition.

In anticipation of their first NBA matchup July 7th, here are Jabari Smith Jr. highlights from when he and Paolo Banchero faced off in high school. Jabari really gets after it defensively and projects to be a great 2-way player for the Houston Rockets. The defense pops. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/epQ7vqKINH — ᐯ卂ㄒㄖ尺 (@Vator_H_Town) June 29, 2022

Complete change of register, with Family Ties by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. Yes at the Iveys, basketball is a family affair. And mom Niele will be proud in front of her screen from Indiana when she sees her son Jaden with the Pistons jersey on his shoulders. Jaden Ivey is the darling of many young fans. Often compared with Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant due to his aerial and explosive game, the boy impresses and puts stars in the eyes of many teenagers. Pistons fans can’t wait to see what his duo with Cade Cunningham can create during this week in the city of debauchery. But also of the other duo of freshly drafted rookies that he will form with Jalen Duren (13th pick), an 18-year-old aggressive two-sided pivot with muscular arms like a bodybuilder. At the right timing… the music changes. We stay in the same mood, a little quieter but questioning with No Idea by Don Tolliver. No idea who? Enough to ? And many Shaedon Sharpe. Because the boy was chosen in 8th position by the Blazers but… he has not played an official match for eight months. Portland’s new fullback with Elastiboy’s hands and trigger has better look good in front of everyone during this intense week and he will have to show that, no, with a crazy matchup against Jaden Ivey tonight. The two boys have a more than similar style of play, so you better be in front of your TV, it would be a hit to miss THE poster of the Summer League from its first day.

The playlist is relaunching, and yes you are surprised, you weren’t expecting AC/DC after such a sweet song. Thunderstruck rushed off, like Chet Holmgren at the end of his workout with the Magic. Yes, as a reminder, Chet reportedly missed his private practice with Orlando on purpose to land directly at the Thunder in second position. Nice in any case, the tanking already gives them a nice point in common but we will have to show that the idyll is real and that the pivot has tried to take the lead since the end of his university season at Gonzaga. Alongside the French position 3 Ousmane Dieng, known for his playmaking qualities, the bro Chet will have a lot of opportunities to show his qualities as a shooter at three levels according to his words, and his stats too. The adaptation of his physique to the NBA is the biggest question hanging over the great unicorn and this Summer League will be an opportunity to see him in action against real 5 positions, even if the first clues given speak rather for him. Chet has surely gone through the muscu box for three months, but how will Ficello respond to the physical challenge? By cashing in on strong passes or staying behind the 3-point line on offense? There’s going to be some pretty babies in front, like Neemias Queta for example, and Chet is going to have to be ready. Oh well that’s good, the Thunder plays against the Kings on July 13, what editorial talent. And speaking of the Kings, we change music with I’m so excited by the Pointer Sisters since it’s the song that Kings fans keep playing in their headphones after their new rookie’s performance at the California Classic in San Francisco. Sacramento lovers are hyped by Keegan Murray and his very large offensive palette highlighted since last weekend, and even hope to reach 40 wins next season. Let’s not go too fast anyway, Sacramento has a title to defend this year in Las Vegas. The fourth pick of this Draft must confirm its great form, and why not take Sacramento to a back-to-back?

Alright, some French music for the end of this playlist. Something in us from Tennessee from Johnny, a classic. In Tennessee there are Grizzlies, and this year they are all very young. Memphis has a lot of people in its Vegas roster, and also has a lot of people in the regular season roster. In the team “our contracts are guaranteed but we will move anyway”, we present to you in disorder the sniper and pasta seller Jake LaRavia (19th choice), the equivalent of Speedy Gonzales, Mr. Kennedy Chandler (38th choice) and the first Mr. Bibendum mobile as if he were twenty kilos lighter David Roddy (23rd choice). On the other hand, in the “I’m under a two-way contract but I want a place on the roster” team, we have Vince Williams Jr. and the second very mobile Bibendum too, the one who had been the executioner of our Blueberries at the U19 World Cup last year, Kenneth Lofton Jr. (undrafted). Speaking of France, we’re going to stay on the very French variety to finish, with resist of France Gall. Yes, prove that you exist, dear Frenchies drafted in the second round. Indeed, Hugo Besson, Moussa Diabaté and Ismaël Kamagate are not all sure of obtaining a place in an NBA roster by the end of the summer league. Hugo and Ismaël are also expected to return to Europe next season. The scoring guard and the two athletic pivots will have their work cut out for them in Vegas, but that doesn’t scare them. The three have nothing to lose during this week, and will not hesitate to display all the qualities on the field, with the Bucks, Nuggets, and Clippers respectively. Start of competition Friday 8 for Hugo and Ishmael, and it will be necessary to wait until the next day to see Moussa on the floor.

There you go, you’ve just finished the most improbable playlist in history, right when your bus stops in front of your house, rue des coquelicots, hoping that you had a good trip with us. If you liked it, see you tonight!