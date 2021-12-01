The roots of Europe rot in the woods of the east

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images GRODNO REGION, BELARUS – NOVEMBER 28: Migrants continue to wait at a closed area allocated by Belarusian government the Belarusian-Polish border in Grodno, Belarus on November 28, 2021. The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia escalated on November 8. This year, Polish border guards have prevented more than 35,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is 400 times more than last year. (Photo by Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There is a Europe that in the name of ‘politically correct’ is concerned with churning out a document, albeit for internal use by the European Commission, where Christmas cannot even be named so as not to offend other religions. What finesse. There is another Europe, often opposed to the first, sovereign and nationalist, present in Italy, France and the Eastern states, which in recent days has been furious about the aforementioned document and is now singing victory because the EU Commission l ‘withdrew. Here, incredibly, faced with the tragedy of migrants massed on the border between Poland and Belarus, these two ‘Europes’ are welded together: they are just fine together.

The proof lies in the “extraordinary” and “exceptional” measures presented today by European commissioners Margaritis Schinas and Ylva Johansson. Basically, for the next six months (extendable), Poland, Lithuania, Latvia – the three Eastern countries most interested in arrivals from Belarus and Lukashenko’s blackmail – will be able to take up to 4 weeks to register asylum applications. At the moment the rule is 3-10 days. From a few days to a month: you got it right. In the meantime, those directly involved would remain to wait in the centers set up or to be set up along the border. But there is more.

The complete asylum procedure, including the appeal, can last up to 16 weeks. In essence, between now and next spring these desperate people, if not repatriated, could remain in the limbo of the eastern woods, in shelters that – although they must be heated and equipped, the Commission is concerned to write – can never be a shelter. true to the winter cold of those places. Other than Christmas and the Brussels guidelines. Other than formality, here cold and hunger are substance.

It is an abnormal concession. And what’s more, it comes after, since the beginning of the crisis, Brussels has always turned a blind eye to what all the diplomats in the city know. Namely the fact that the Warsaw government practices illegal push-backs. Polish police stop and send back even those who manage to set foot on Polish soil. Those who manage to cross the border would have the right to seek asylum, according to European rules. Instead he is denied, without anyone on the spot to ask for help, without eyes turning on a light in the dark.

Not only has Poland not asked for help from Frontex or Easo, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and the European Asylum Support Office, which intervene only at the request of the States. Poland does not allow NGOs and media to have access to the ‘red zone’ on the border with Belarus despite the expiry of the state of emergency: unable to renew it, the Warsaw Parliament approved a new law on border management to maintain the same prohibitions.

On all this Brussels does not react. The migrant crisis has put the dispute over respect for the rule of law and the disbursement of Next Generation Eu funds on stand-by, with the effect that Poland’s money remains blocked even in the absence of a decision. But on that damned border the rule of law is evidently already dead, dissolved in the bond between the two ‘Europes’: the secular one of the ‘politically correct’ and the attempts to get in tune with modernity, the sovereign one that brandishes Christian values ​​as clubs. But what do the refugees trapped in the frost of the eastern woods know.