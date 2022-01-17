the rose has a symbolic meaning

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez got the same tattoo. The two are very good friends and the choice of the flower concerns the nickname they use between them.

Instagram @bangbangnyc

Selena Gomez she is a tattoo enthusiast and like her a friend Cara Delevingne. The two surprised their respective fans by tattooing the exact same design on their skin, which they also revealed the meaning, which is precisely a tribute to their bond. The actress and model are co-stars in the second season of Only Murders in the Building which allowed them to get to know each other professionally and personally, establishing a very deep relationship, which they wanted to impress on their bodies.

Selena Gomez’s tattoos

The 29-year-old singer and actress has around twenty tattoos all over her body. It’s a passion he has been cultivating for about 10 years and usually when he decides to add a new design to the collection, it’s always for a reason. All his tattoos have been done on important occasions or in honor of people decisive in his life. The writing “Rare” just below the ear, for example, is a reference to the 2020 album of the same name and the Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, while the number 76 at the base of the neck is the year of the mother’s birth. The new tattoo, which he showed to the world at the end of the year, was thought to hide some meaning related to professional life, perhaps a new album coming out. But no: is a tribute to the friendship with Cara Delevingne.

Instagram @bangbangnyc

Cara Delevingne’s tattoos

Cara Delevingne has over 20 body tattoos and many of them are dedicated to important people. On her left bicep, for example, she got her mother’s name Pandora tattooed while on the little finger of her left hand there are the initials AC of her ex-girlfriend Annie Clark. To these are added the letter A on the side dedicated to the ex Ashley Benson and the letters DD on the side in honor of her friend Jourdan Dunn.

Instagram @bangbangnyc

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez with the coordinated tattoo

The choice to make a coordinated tattoo is not new for Cara Delevingne. Model and actress Margot Robbie (colleagues in Suicide Squad) share an identical tattoo on their foot: the word “Solemate”. Together with Selena Gomez, however, he chose a symbolic flower, a rose made with a particular technique, which makes the drawing on the skin similar to a watercolor. While Gomez had it done on her back she chose to place it on the rib cage. The explanation is all in the nickname with which Delevingne calls her friend: Rosebu. What does it mean? Translated it is the bud of the rose