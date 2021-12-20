Sports

the Rossoneri have lost speed and are not shooting. Spalletti has many merits – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

from Mario Sconcerti

There is not a deep crisis in Milan, but a large sum of obvious difficulties. The most urgent is to find the shot on goal. The new Zielinski has long been the best of his

L’Inter runs off and Milan still gives him the momentum. I was a complex Milan with Napoli, without joy, never really in the game. There was only one real shot on goal, the splendid one by Ibrahimovic at the beginning of the second half deflected by Ospina. Strange this goalkeeper who keeps Meret out and plays with his feet and hands of course, it always seems a bit occasional, but a hidden director on which all of Napoli relies. The goal at the beginning gave Napoli a match that they left alone in the final confusion. His prolonged, successful dribble caused Milan to run empty, giving them physical and mental fatigue as well.

Napoli had many players on good grades and two on excellent, Zielinski and Lozano. Zielinski has long been the best of his, the one who found the most material in Luciano Spalletti’s drawing. always been a player half, half inside and half attacking midfielder. Spalletti forced him to decide, now the advantages are evident. Zielinski one of the best players in the league. I have not seen Milan, today they all had the same pace, there are no surprises. Brahim Diaz passed away from which one cannot only expect too many presences. an agile, fragile playmaker can only turn on and off.

There is not a deep crisis in Milan, but a large sum of obvious difficulties. The most urgent is to find the shot on goal, the second to regain speed of maneuver, which is the mother of the goal. He has lost three games out of his last six, he has now also lost the speed and intensity that had allowed him to recover, for example in Udine. a team as if stunned by Inter’s race, certainly the one that suffers the most precisely from having to divide it at home. The result is also good for Inter who earn all three points for their advantage. The rankings of last year were almost reversed when Milan was at 43 and Inter at 40. The novelty that Napoli is back on the street and overall they deserve it. He quickly lost many points, the same as AC Milan, but he defended his chance. On rigor Paolo Casarin is better than me (HERE the analysis of Casarin). I defer to him. I don’t remember a precedent that resembles him, but this matters little. The offside was there, the rest depends on the opinions and the official case history.

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 07:07)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ferrero and Sampdoria: 9 million collected for the other clubs. The interceptions between Vidal and his daughter Vanessa appear: ‘Se zompa la Holding …’ | First page

5 days ago

Belotti towards a starting shirt. There is Barella

November 12, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi in Formula E with Dragon-Penske

November 16, 2021

Kidnapped in the night of Totò di Natale: thieves enter his villa in Empoli and point the gun to his head

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button