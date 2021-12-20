the Rossoneri have lost speed and are not shooting. Spalletti has many merits – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

There is not a deep crisis in Milan, but a large sum of obvious difficulties. The most urgent is to find the shot on goal. The new Zielinski has long been the best of his

L’Inter runs off and Milan still gives him the momentum. I was a complex Milan with Napoli, without joy, never really in the game. There was only one real shot on goal, the splendid one by Ibrahimovic at the beginning of the second half deflected by Ospina. Strange this goalkeeper who keeps Meret out and plays with his feet and hands of course, it always seems a bit occasional, but a hidden director on which all of Napoli relies. The goal at the beginning gave Napoli a match that they left alone in the final confusion. His prolonged, successful dribble caused Milan to run empty, giving them physical and mental fatigue as well.

Napoli had many players on good grades and two on excellent, Zielinski and Lozano. Zielinski has long been the best of his, the one who found the most material in Luciano Spalletti’s drawing. always been a player half, half inside and half attacking midfielder. Spalletti forced him to decide, now the advantages are evident. Zielinski one of the best players in the league. I have not seen Milan, today they all had the same pace, there are no surprises. Brahim Diaz passed away from which one cannot only expect too many presences. an agile, fragile playmaker can only turn on and off.

There is not a deep crisis in Milan, but a large sum of obvious difficulties. The most urgent is to find the shot on goal, the second to regain speed of maneuver, which is the mother of the goal. He has lost three games out of his last six, he has now also lost the speed and intensity that had allowed him to recover, for example in Udine. a team as if stunned by Inter’s race, certainly the one that suffers the most precisely from having to divide it at home. The result is also good for Inter who earn all three points for their advantage. The rankings of last year were almost reversed when Milan was at 43 and Inter at 40. The novelty that Napoli is back on the street and overall they deserve it. He quickly lost many points, the same as AC Milan, but he defended his chance. On rigor Paolo Casarin is better than me (HERE the analysis of Casarin). I defer to him. I don’t remember a precedent that resembles him, but this matters little. The offside was there, the rest depends on the opinions and the official case history.