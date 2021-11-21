the Rossoneri lose points, not chances. But Juve is on the rise- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Milan made a lot of mistakes but they created even more, I don’t see any crisis. Juventus has grown, now they have three fit midfielders. And pay attention to the return of Atalanta

I saw a beautiful match between a great team and another that played to feel great and succeeded. It ended with Milan’s first defeat, but it was an almost impossible match. Milan made a lot of mistakes but they created even more. Fiorentina played a football that I didn’t know from these players, I never really liked Italian’s Fiorentina, but there is a growth, an adaptation, a discipline and an athletic continuation that has never been, and this it is undoubtedly the merit of the coach.

What effect will it have on Milan? He lost points for the first time, not possibility. On the contrary, he even played well, he conceded a goal from Tatarusanu that we knew was not perfect, he suffered three beautiful ones from Vlahovic and Saponara. Fiorentina have these shots, they put them all on goal at once. Leao was the best but he put them out. The consolation is that Ibrahimovic is back. Impressive calm and ease with which he scores different goals. Now it becomes even more important Inter-Napoli tonight because Inter can end up off the road but also give themselves back a championship. The speech is almost only arithmetic, Milan was not overwhelmed, it was alive, even creative, he found a great team for each opponent and a couple of players of different levels, starting with Vlahovic to continue with Saponara. But I have not seen any confusion or signs of crisis.

However, there is one fact: in two days Juve recovered 5 points from Milan, what hadn’t happened in eleven days all came together. They are still distant cries, but they are signals. Juve has grown. With Lazio he found his perfect match, immediately ahead, everything else on the counterattack. But the team is different, now they have three midfielders in different form and characteristics, no longer midfielders. Rabiot and McKennie help Locatelli lead the game. This improved the team’s self-esteem, the conviction, it was like listening to the noise of the new balance. In a match, in a tournament, for example the Champions League, Juve is in the race. I don’t think so in the league, but I hope that the reader is not one of those who always and only ask for predictions. For that there is the future.

The present says that a championship phase is broken, we will see from today who will have the strength to reassemble it and the urgency to let it escape. If in doubt, I would take into account the return of Atalanta who have found their owners and find Zapata’s goals every game. Bergamo is also recovering and is one of the few complete teams.