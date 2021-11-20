the Rossoneri triumphed thanks to Nasti’s brace and Capone’s Eurogol

Fundamental victory that of Milan Primavera in the big match against Juventus. Al Vismara ends 3-1 for the Rossoneri, protagonists of the best match of the season.

Giunti’s team finds the three points against one of the best formations in the league and returns to breathe in the standings as well. The decisive shotgun of a super Nasti and the eurogol of Capone.

FIRST HALF:

Milan had a strong start and in the 3th minute nearly took the lead with Capone, who concluded from the edge of the area: the ball touches the crossbar and ends up on the bottom. At 8 ′ the Rossoneri immediately find the goal: after regaining the ball in midfield, Nasti is thrown deep, enters the area and shoots, with the ball touching the crossbar and entering the net: 1-0 Milan. There Juventus try to answer with Sekularac, who receives the ball in the area and concludes, but the shot ends just wide. The game is alive, and at 12 ′ Milan is close to doubling with a great conclusion from outside Of Jesus: the ball touches the outside of the net giving the impression of a goal. At 22 minutes El Hilali also tries with a personal action: after having missed two Juventus defenders, he ends on goal from the edge: the ball is central, blocks Senko.

At 34 ′ Juventus finds the draw: great action by Chibozo, who duets with his teammates, enters the area and supports for Cerri that puts in the goal of1-1. Mister team Giunti up to a draw is much better, taking the field with the right ideas and with that aggression that has too often been lacking this season: the Rossoneri, however, suffer, on a mental level, the blow of the Bianconeri network and lose a little ‘of lucidity in the last minutes of the game. We return to the locker room on the result of 1-1.

Milan-Juventus Primavera

SECOND HALF:

Immediately an opportunity for Milan in the 48th minute with El Hilali shooting from a tight angle, blocks Senko. At 54 ′ the goal of the Rossoneri 2-1 arrives, again with Nasti, who is thrown deep and finds the shotgun. Giunti’s team also touches the third goal five minutes later, this time with El Hilali, who receives the ball in the area, turns and concludes, but a detour saves Juventus. The bianconeri have a very great goal ball at 61 ‘with Turkish, which is launched face to face with Jungdal, but an extraordinary recovery by Obaretin saves everything.

Juventus tries again with a shot from Chibozo, to which Di Gesù responds with another shot a minute later. In the end it is the Rossoneri who also find the third goal in the 75th minute with a super shot from outside the area of Capone: the shot bags at the intersection, and it is 3-1 Milan. The bianconeri try to pour forward in search of the net to shorten the distance, but Giunti’s team defends carefully. After 4 minutes of recovery ends the game: the Rossoneri won 3-1 in the match that could mark the turning point of the season.

TABLE:

Milan (4-3-3): Jungdal; Coubis, Stanga, Obaretin (86 ‘Nsiala), Bozzolan (46 ‘Kerkez); Of Jesus, Tolomello, Alesi (76 ′ Bright); El Hilali (76 ‘Traorè), Nasti (76 ‘Rossi), Capone. All: Joints

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona, Nzouango, Citi, Turicchia; Sekuralac (56 ‘Maressa), Women (56 ‘Rouhi), Bonetti (76 ‘Mbangula), Iling-Junior; Chibozo, Cerri (56 ‘Turkish). All: Bonatti

Goals: 8 ′, 54 ′ Nasti (Mil); 34 ′ Cerri (Juv), 75 ′ Capone (Mil)

Admonitions: Nasti, Capone, Traorè (Mil); Iling-Junior (Juv)

Expulsions: /