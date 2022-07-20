The Royal Academy of Medicine announces nine vacancies

The Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha has announced the provision by competition of nine vacancies for Academicians of Number assigned to the Sections of this Academy:

– Fundamental Sciences Section: two places

– Medical Sciences Section: three places

– Surgical Sciences Section: three places

– Related Sciences Section: one place

Image of the facade of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Spain, that of Castilla-La Mancha

awaits its headquarters in Albacete.

The term of presentation of candidatures is up to 20 days of its publication. The same took place this July 19, Wednesday, in the Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha (DOCM).

Entry conditions:

a) Being Spanish.

b) Have the title of Doctor of Medicine and specialty to which they aspire. Or Doctor in any branch of knowledge related to health sciences.

c) Have demonstrated a marked cultural sensitivity in the field of scientific knowledge. Or have distinguished themselves in the matter through research. Or for a meritorious practice that has earned him a recognized prestige in the field of biomedical sciences, health or related to them.

d) Be a resident in the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha or have a special cultural or scientific relationship with it.

Proposals must be endorsed by three academics from the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha. At least one of them must belong to the Academic Section in which the place will be assigned. They will be accompanied by the corresponding curriculum vitae of the candidate.

Direct requests will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The elected academician must make an oral presentation on a scientific topic related to his specialty. It will be a period not exceeding six months from the date of your election. Only after this he will receive the Title of Academician.