The Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia announces five places for Numerary Academics

The Galician Royal Academy of Medicine has convened five vacancies for Numerary Academics of said corporation. The new positions correspond to the chairs of Family and Community Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Legal Medicine, Pneumology and Pediatrics.

The announcement of this call was published in the Official Gazette of Galicia on Monday, May 2, 2022, and establishes a deadline for submitting applications of 15 calendar days from this date, until May 17.

Applicants to these chairs, who must have Spanish nationality, reside in Galicia and be in possession of the title of Doctor of Medicine, will be selected by its relevant and accredited scientific and professional prestige, endorsed by its responsibilities, research, publications or original scientific works.

The candidacy proposals must be formulated by three academics of number, of which, at least one, must belong to the section in which said vacancy is included.

Among the most recent additions to the Academyon March 24, the Governing Board elected as Numerary Academicians to Drs. Marcelino González Martín, Fernando Julio Ponte Hernando and José Ramón González Juanatey, as holders of the chairs of Urology, History of Medicine and Cardiology, respectively; and as Corresponding Academician, Dr. Antonio Domingo Pose Reino.