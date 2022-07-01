The Royal Academy of Pharmacy admits Francisco Álvarez

Francis Alvarez.

. The Emeritus Section Chief of the Intensive Medicine Service agreed to this recognition due to his professional work in the field ofand its support for the development of the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics unit at Hospital del Mar.

His presentation was in charge of Santi Grau, director of the hospital’s Medicine Area, who highlighted its importance in the development of the Zero projects, recognized by the Spanish Medicines Agency. In this sense, he described Lerma as “a person with a robust education and worked on the basis of dedication and exceptional desire to excel“.

The new academic gave a speech, ‘Prevention of infections related to invasive devices in patients admitted to critical care units. Development of the Zero projects ‘, in which he reviewed the genesis and operation of this initiative. A task in which Lerma has stood out throughout his professional career “in all its aspects: diagnosis, treatment, control and prevention“. To do so, it has participated in the definition of the criteria and methods to standardize diagnostic definitions and protocols, as well as in the investigation of new therapeutic strategies to optimize the use of antimicrobials in critically ill patients.

“Critical ICU patients are at high risk of acquiring healthcare-associated infections“, he explained, “especially those related to the use of invasive devices”, many of them “produced by multiresistant bacteriabecause of the ecosystem that occurs in ICUs due to the high use of antimicrobials”.

What has been the trajectory of Francisco Álvarez?

The application in the State of safe clinical practices in this environment has materialized in four projects, Zero Bactterièmia, Zero Pneumonia, Zero Resistance and Zero Urinary Tract Infection. Its correct application, once the most serious phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, involves “immediately restarting the application of the recommendations of the security projects in the ICU, empower referring doctors, physicians and nurses projects and retrieve previously used security tools.

Álvarez has developed his professional career at Hospital del Mar, where he agreed as an assistant doctor in 1981, although he arrived years before, during his specialization. From a family from Soria but born in Barcelona, ​​he graduated in Medicine from the University of Barcelona in 1975. He is now head of the emeritus Section of the Intensive Medicine Service and continues to collaborate with the Service from the Institut Hospital del Mar d’Investigacions Mèdiques. During his journey, He has been the author of more than a hundred articles and has led dozens of research and collaboration projects in the State and internationally.