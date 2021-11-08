The Royal Commandos ‘humiliate’ the US Marines in exercise, but the United States denies it

The US Marine Corps has denied claims that its personnel “surrendered” or called for a “reset” after confronting British Royal Marines in a recent US exercise. Several newspapers in the UK had previously published articles on how British forces had “dominated” the Americans in the exercise, but those reports have downplayed or even left out an important detail about what exactly happened. The exercise in question was the latest exercise in a program dubbed the Green Dagger, which the Marine Corps operates in the Mojave Desert from its base in Twentynine Palms, California. Green Dagger is a multinational event and the exercise, which lasted five days between the end of September and the beginning of October, was also attended by contingents from Canada, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. This particular Green Dagger exercise was the start of a larger training event known as Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise 1-22, which involved the same US and foreign units. According to The Telegraph and other British media, the Royal Marines proved to be so superior to the United States that the latter surrendered midway through the exercise and their simulated losses were reinstated to allow them to continue fighting. Eventually the British contingent had control of 65 percent of the exercise area, 45 percent more land than what was under its control at the beginning. “During this exercise, a US Marine regiment enriched with subordinate units formed an opposing force to actively challenge and test a peer regiment of US Marines,” Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) told The War Zone. by Twentynine Palms. “This training opportunity has increased the US Marine Corps’ readiness for war and interoperability with multinational forces.” This is the particularly important context that many media outlets at best have ruled out. The Royal Marines were integrated with a larger force that included elements of the United States Marine Corps itself, as well as Canadian, Dutch and Emirati troops. The British contingent reportedly worked directly alongside personnel from the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) and the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard, a specialized force modeled after US Marines. “This training opportunity has increased the US Marine Corps’ readiness for war and interoperability with multinational forces. Exercise scenarios are adapted as needed to assist commanders in achieving training objectives,” reads the MCAGCC statement. “You can never determine the ‘winners’. This drill does not offer the opportunity to ‘surrender’, ‘get a score’ or ‘reset it’. The goal of the exercise is to increase unit performance and alertness. “. Nevertheless, the declarations of the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy regarding the exercise were certainly triumphant. “Victory! @RoyalMarines triumphs together with the multinational team on Exercise Green Dagger 21”, reads a post by 40 Commando, the official Twitter account of the Royal Marines.



