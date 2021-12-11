The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the best-selling in the UK, in a growing market – News

2021 is turning out to be a year of good recovery for motorcycle sales in the major European markets.

As we have already seen, in Italy November closed in surplus (+ 22% on the whole of 2021) and in Spain the monthly growth was 24%.

The data disseminated by MCIA about the UK they also show an upward trend in November after the positive October, especially the partial of the first eleven months ha already exceeded the total sold in 2020 and 2019. Earnings covered a little all categories and displacements and with naked and scooters in the leading positions.

Overall sales in November were 7,292: + 22% on November 2020 and + 21.5% on the same month of 2019.

The biggest increase is for motorcycle (5,173 units) with a + 28%. Among these the naked represent the largest share and are increased by 39%, while the scooter (with 1,517 specimens) have seen a + 13%. The increase for mopeds is modest (+ 4%) for a volume of only 532 vehicles.

2021, from January to November, he totaled 108,383 total means, for one 12% growth on the first eleven months of 2020 and 5.8% on 2019.

The most important contribution, in this case, came from scooter segment which is confirming the main volume (just under 25,000 specimens) and has seen an increase in 22%; the motorcycle have risen to 76,050 unit at the end of November scoring a + 10%.

The most important type is that of naked (23,300 approximately units) but with growth limited to 8%. The trend of adventure, the second most important segment (about 18,700 units) and with a + 20.5%.

The more detached the modern classic (10,250 specimens) and a + 12%; on the other hand, the road sport (8,000 units) with a -11.6%, mind the custon they increased to 8,150 units and increased by one + 21.7%.

Mopeds stop at 6,550 units and a + 3%, three-wheelers are a relative share (913 units) and have grown by 6.5%.

Good electricians: 5,615 specimens in eleven months for a + 158%; in November they were 530 (+ 143%).

Moving on to the classes of displacement, the largest volumes are for models 51 to 125 cc: 28,500 units about and + 9%, then the motorcycles from 651 to 1,000 cc (21,000 copies and a + 13%), which slightly exceed the 126-650 cc range (20,500, + 10%) and the over 1,000 which are up to now 18,660 for a + 11.5%.

Favorite models in November

The statistics of the British association of manufacturers of the sector do not provide substantial rankings, but only indicate the model best-selling for each type considered and the best-selling within the engine capacity classes. Find the summary table below.

The best-selling model in November is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Honda stands out among the 125s CBF125M, among the media the Triumph Tiger 660 and the maxi BMW R125GS Adventure. Among the scooters, an electric model stands out (Vmoto Super Soco CPX) thanks also to sharing companies.

As for the November brands ranking, the podium is occupied by Honda (952 units), Yamaha (656) and Lexmoto 503).

The Italian Piaggio it is in ninth place with 238 units sold in the last month.