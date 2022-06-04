the royal family refuses its presence at the jubilee of Queen Elisabeth – La Nouvelle Tribune

The American Star Kim Kardashian will not be at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration. Buckingham Palace officials have formally denied the reality star’s request. Despite all attempts, representatives of Kim Kardashian could not get the ticket to attend the Platinum Party this Saturday at Buckingham Palace. According to the details provided by a source to the British media Daily Mail, the young woman would have fired all wood to get the ticket.

She would even be ready to have tickets that were not “VIP”. “Kim rarely gets turned away from attending an event so that was quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t travel to the UK often. Kim and Pete adore the royal family and really wanted to be part of this special celebration. »told the source to the British media DailyMail. Remember that she made the trip from London with her companion pete davidson because of the event.

Harry and Maghan

Note that the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Elizabeth II arouses the interest of a large number of personalities. We also remember that the event dedicated the return of the prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Royal Court for two years. This Thursday there was a closed luncheon with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family as part of the Royal Family’s private Platinum Jubilee celebrations following the parade of Trooping The Color.