The Royal National Academy of Medicine awards the AMA Foundation

The Royal National Academy of Medicine (RANM) has awarded the AMA Foundation as an Honorary Member during the celebration, on May 10, of Academy Day. The president of the Foundation, diego murillowas in charge of collecting the medal and the diploma that accredits the Foundation as Honor Protector Member, from the hands of the president of the RANM, Eduardo Diaz-Rubio.

During the celebration, the RANM showed its appreciation to those entities that, thanks to their collaboration and support, make it possible for the Academy, in the words of its president, Eduardo Díaz-Rubio, to “develop the different programs and projects entrusted to the Royal Academy through its statutes”, among which is the AMA Foundation

The AMA Foundation, true to its values ​​of promoting, supporting and promoting scientific, cultural and educational activities in the different health sectors of society, collaborates for years with the RANM in the project to develop Prehispanic Dictionary of Medical Terms (DPTM) that will enable the normalization and defense of linguistic heritage as a vehicle for the transmission of medical knowledge.