The royals wish a happy first birthday to Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prominent members of the British royal family wished Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday this Saturday, June 4the one-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who is with her parents in the UK to participate in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

This is the first time that the 96-year-old queen has met little Lilibetborn in California, USA, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live after they decided in early 2020 to leave the British Royal House and leave the United Kingdom.

“Wishing Lilibet a very happy birthday”is the message posted on the official Twitter account of the royal family, while notes of good wishes have also been posted on those of the Dukes of Cambridge, William and Kate, and on Prince Charles.

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to name their daughter Lilibet in honor of Elizabeth IIwho was called that when she was little, especially her grandfather, King George V.

During the current celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II, neither Lilibet nor her brother, 3-year-old Archie, have been seen in publicunlike his parents, who yesterday attended the Thanksgiving mass in honor of the queen that took place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The Jubilee celebrations will continue tonight with a great concert in front of Buckingham Palace, in which figures such as Rod Stewart and Diana Ross will perform.

