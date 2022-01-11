the RPG between Zelda and Dark Souls arrives on consoles

As fans of roleplaying action eagerly await the launch of Elden Ring, Redlock Studio captures the attention of fans of the genre by announcing that it is working on the console version of Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King, their action RPG inspired by Zelda BOTW and the Dark Souls trilogy.

Produced by Forthright Entertainment, the title throws us into a dark fantasy dimension plunged into chaos after the King’s disappearance. Our task is to play the Wanderer, a traveler called to explore the kingdom to go in search of survivors and guarantee, so doing, the succession to the throne.

The narrative plot drawn up by Redlock materializes in a open world gameplay with a role-playing progression system focused on acquiring the powers, equipment, skills and weapons to be obtained after completing the boss challenges and discovering the secret areas of a freely navigable map.

Of particular interest, always on the gaming experience front, is also the system for managing meetings with NPCs: not all survivors of the kingdom of Hypnos, in fact, will be trustworthy, consequently it will be up to users to understand how to approach. to each secondary character and submit to the consequences of their choices.

The console transpositions of Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King are set to land in first quarter of 2022 in the digital stores of PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. While waiting to find out the final launch date, let us know with a comment what you think of this project by taking a look at the video and images that you find at the top and at the bottom of the news.