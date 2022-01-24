the RPG of the designer of BOTW arrives on PS4 and Switch, the Xbox version canceled

One year after the launch on PC of Tasomachi Behind The Twilight, the publisher Playism is preparing for the landing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch of the role-playing adventure of Orbital Express and take advantage of the latest gameplay video to announce its release date on console.

The Japanese publisher explains, however, that Tasomachi, contrary to what was announced, will not see the light on Xbox platforms due to unspecified “technical problems” which, evidently, have manifested themselves in the development of the Xbox One transposition.

To those approaching this project only now, we remind you that Behind the Twilight is a platform adventure created by Nocrasformer Nintendo expert designer who contributed to the creation of the scenarios (and not only) of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

The fantasy world outlined by Nocras and the authors of Orbital Express will lead us into a parallel dimension inspired by the art and architecture of the millenary civilizations of the Far East: our task is to interpret the explorer Yukumo and to embark (literally !) on a long journey aboard a flying airship to search for the spare parts needed to repair the vessel’s propulsion system.

The beating heart of the title is therefore represented by the activities to be carried out to acquire these components within particularly evocative scenarios and with an accentuated “three-dimensionality”, with many areas to be discovered by exploiting the upgrades acquired. All this is accompanied by the Ujico soundtrack, Japanese musician and composer with more than a million subscribers on YouTube. The launch of the console versions of Tasomachi Behind the Twilight is scheduled for April 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5.