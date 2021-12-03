The RTX 2060 will return to the market with 12 GB, also in Italy

The perfect storm that hit the video card market, amidst a shortage of semiconductors and unscrupulous actions by scalpers, shows no sign of diminishing its strength. Nvidia’s response to this particular moment in history hinges on a multi-point strategy, and one of them is the revive, renewed, some of the video cards of the past years.

After bringing the GTX 1050 Ti back to market in February 2021, the Californian company announced today the return of the RTX 2060, with a particular model that doubles the RAM on board going from 6 GB to 12 GB.

Compared to the original model, released in 2019, there are also other small differences: in fact, the number of CUDA Cores computing units increases, which pass from 1,920 to 2,176, e the clock frequency also rises slightly.

According to what has been leaked, the performance could therefore be closer to that of the RTX 2060 Super than that of the first model of the RTX 2060.

Lhe new version of the RTX 2060 should ensure good gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p resolution. In addition to Nvidia’s Founders Edition, there will also be OEM-customized versions of the card.

According to Nvidia this is the premium version of the RTX 2060

Although talking about the price of video cards in the last two years has been a pure exercise in style, Nvidia, while not officially announcing the price, stated that the 12GB Nvidia RTX 2060 comes on the market as a premium version of the RTX 2060 model, and the price will reflect this positioning.

Considering therefore that Nvidia RTX 2060 arrived on the Italian market at the recommended price of 375 euros (in the United States it started from 349 dollars) it is reasonable to expect a much higher price than this figure.

At the moment, however, there is still no information on when the card will arrive in Italy nor is it known how much it will cost. In North America, the card will be available from Tuesday 7 December.