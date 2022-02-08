the rubble of men’s speed in alpine skiing – OA Sport

For the men’s speed sector of alpine skiing, only rubble remains after an Olympics to be forgotten. The controversy raised with the media by Matteo Marsaglia: the Roman declared that the sports director Massimo Rinaldi expressly asked him to pretend to be ill, so as to be able to allow Mattia Casse to replace him in today’s super-G. Everything has been clearly denied and we do not intend to delve further into the question (click here to know all the details), it being understood that the high spheres of the Coni will have to shed light on a not very edifying story.

We can define it as sad and pathetic war between poor people, sportily speaking. Because it all started with those who did not know the qualifying rules for the Winter Olympics, which have been known for years. Is it possible that a nation like Italy has just 7 odds available, against 11 in Austria and Switzerland or 10 in France and Norway? But, above all, is it possible that there is no figure in charge of the analytical study of the regulations, to be shared with the technicians and athletes? Unfortunately, improvisation prevailed over planning. And these were already the signals of a ship that was about to sink …

Then the Games began, where Mattia Casse was also made to land with the hope (or for the sense of guilt?) That he could benefit from a repechage following the renunciation of others due to Covid: it did not happen and, as already which took place before leaving for China, a new fuss broke out, this time much larger.

Furthermore, quarrels and controversies they cannot in any way hide the total failure of the shipment. Dominik Paris, once again, was left with a dry mouth, confirming the idiosyncrasy with the Olympics. The South Tyrolean showed technical problems in the tightest corners throughout the entire season; in Bormio he had triumphed, but this is now becoming a red herring. We are talking about a mature athlete with a long history behind him, so it is legitimate to say that he is a great skier, but not eclectic and with a lower ability to adapt to situations than some opponents. This means that Paris certainly remains competitive and among the best on certain types of slopes (Bormio and Kitzbuehel on all, even if this year it did not go well even on the Streif) and snow, but often fails when the surface becomes aggressive. and the tracks must be interpreted, as happens in major events, because they are being run for the first time. Now it will be said that the Milan-Cortina 2026 opportunity remains, when the Olympic descent will take place on the beloved Stelvio. Okay, we hope so. But Paris will still be 36 years old …And also not having so far never won the Downhill World Cup, despite 16 partial successes in this specialty (to which 4 are added in super-G), says a lot about how the blue struggles to be truly competitive on all types. of track.

Paris aside, absolute nothingness. Christof Innerhofer, now 37, has not completed either of the two races in which he took part: there is little to add. Matteo Marsaglia, 36, expressed a performance without infamy and without praise, on the same level as him, however very far from the first. Overall, therefore, poor results obtained by elderly athletes, because Paris himself is entering the final phase of his career. Alternatives? None. If you are thinking of Mattia Casse, he is already almost 32 years old. During the season, no young prospects emerged. Emanuele Buzzi got lost between injuries and fears, Florian Schieder promised well, but has now been stopped for two years, again due to physical problems. There are no phenomena in the European Cup. A little something is showing the 23-year-old Nicolò Molteni, but a lot of water will have to pass under the bridge … And here we return to the programming issue: we had to think about it already 3 or 4 years ago, because for Milan-Cortina 2026 it is perhaps already too late. In the wake of improvisation, he will aim to get by, holding on to Dominik Paris and hoping that he can carry on the cart for another four years. This is the Italy of speed that comes out of the Olympics: a pile of rubble.

Photo: Lapresse