The Rubín Legarreta family shows off their fantastic vacations

Shortly after the singer Erik Rubin start of his season as the Pharaoh in the musical work ‘Joseph the dreamer’, he and his wife Andrea Legarreta, Like their two daughters, they went to enjoy a well-deserved vacation in the Netherlands, where they have enjoyed excellent landscapes for two days.

Through her social networks, the driver Andrea Legarreta shared a postcard with her husband, where they can be seen very happy at the Mexico City International Airport, in front of a mural of a Xoloescuincle.

“Xolos? No! Very well accompanied! ‘Let’s go, Peloncito, I love us”the presenter wrote to accompany the photograph and announce that she would start her vacation and be able to get to know another part of the world.

However, it was Erik Rubín who revealed that the destination of his flight would be the Netherlands, since he shared a postcard where you can see the whole family together in one of the most famous canals in the town, which crosses the city of amsterdam.

The singer Rubin, Andrea and their daughters Mia and Nina They posed in said photograph very smiling and warm, due to the climatic difference between Amsterdam and Mexico, although that did not prevent them from enjoying the days they have spent in their destination, since they have visited some other iconic places.

Through their social networks, the daughters of Andrea and Erik have shared memorable moments from the places they have visited, especially Mia, who brought out her photographic talents by photographing Nina and her father lovingly embracing, thus proving that singing is not her only gift.

It should be noted that soon Mia Rubin will be 17 years old, so it would not be surprising if this is one of the many early gifts that the young woman is about to receive for his birthday, which he happily shares with his family.

Although Erik Rubin He did not want to be left behind by his daughters and also published a series of snapshots of his fate, taking as muses his wife and daughtersa few days after he and Andrea dedicated tender and loving messages on social networks for their 22nd anniversary of marriage.