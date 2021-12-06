The rudeness and the harmful effects on health: what they are

Rudeness is an attitude to avoid in order to live well in society, also because, in addition to hurting others, it causes harmful effects on our health.

Being rude is a attitude to be avoided in all circumstances, as it is counterproductive and involves a closure towards other people.

It is difficult to talk to someone who is rude. These people tend to make their arguments prevail (in most cases by raising their voices) without seeking a comparison with those who think differently.

The rude tends to always be right and does not in any way contemplate the considerations of others. This is why rude people often find themselves coming to terms with loneliness.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Personality test, discover the curiosities about your character with an animal

The harmful effects on health

According to a study carried out by the professor’s team Trevor Foulk of the University of Florida, rude people, due to their bad behavior, accuse problems of health, such as: damage to the heart and pressure, difficulty concentrating and difficulty falling asleep.

This attitude, in fact, puts a strain on our nerves and our energies and the result is a deep sense of tiredness.

But the worst thing, according to scholars, is the fact that rudeness spreads quickly in the environment as a virus. This can remain “in the air” even for several days, increasing more and more hatred and hostility among people.

This situation has a precise scientific explanation which takes the name of “neurotoxin“. It is a particular type of toxin that acts on the nervous system, usually through an interaction with ion channels, the membrane proteins of neurons. It is therefore sufficient to witness episodes of bad education and our brain will tend to emulate certain attitudes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Valproic acid, an active ingredient to combat epilepsy and behavioral disorders

In conclusion, rudeness is a harmful situation both for ourselves and for others, as it contributes to creating a hostile climate and, in the long run, these people will find themselves isolated from society.

On the contrary, kindness and good education always reward. Jamil Zaki, professor of Psychology at Stanford University and author of several researches on the effects of empathy, says this, who has shown that altruism is always rewarded in terms of human relationships. However, a premise is necessary: ​​being altruistic makes us feel good, but to satisfy this condition we must first of all be sincere.

Serena Ponso