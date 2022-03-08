The rudeness of Cristiano Ronaldo that fell badly in Manchester and the five clubs that claim it

Cristiano Ronaldo exploded when he learned that he was not going to be part of Manchester United’s squad for the classic against City last weekend, in which the Reds fell heavily 4-1. Knowing that manager Ralf Rangnick decided to do without him, the Portuguese not only preferred not to attend the stadium, but also took a flight to Portugal. Will this be the end of the relationship between the Portuguese star and the club where he won so much?

“Ronaldo still had problems with his hip flexors on Friday and that’s why we decided to book him. I have to believe in my medical staff, ”said the German coach to justify the absence of the Manchester United striker, who never had a good relationship with Rangnick, since his arrival as interim after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Added to the wave of rumors in the last few hours was a gesture from Cristiano’s sister, Katia Aveiro, who liked a comment on social media stating that the forward was 100% and that “he didn’t play for simple technical and tactical reasons”.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, the relationship between the two is already broken and this episode revived Cristiano Ronaldo’s intention to seek a new destination when the season ends, in the middle of the year. According to the English tabloid, there are five interesting options for the 37-year-old striker to continue his career.

1) Sporting Lisbon. It is the club in which he made his professional debut at the age of 17 and which earned him his arrival at Manchester City. Her mother usually posts images of her watching Sporting matches and on one occasion she told her son that before she died she wanted to see him again wearing the green and white jacket.

2) Paris Saint-Germain. The dream of the Qataris is to join in their team none other than Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo. They got the first one last year. Given the possible departure of Mbappé, it is not unreasonable to think that this can materialize. The economic power of the French club makes it difficult to compete when it comes to offering a contract.

3) Royal Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo always had a thorn in his side due to the manner in which he left the team in which he won everything. For this reason, a return to the merengue club is always considered a viable option.

4) Bayern Munich. The possible departure of Robert Lewandowski, the top star and the best paid player on the squad, makes the German club a good opportunity for the Portuguese. The sporting challenge leaves no doubt: it is a club that every year is the protagonist of everything it disputes.

5) Miami Inter. It is the option that would give him – in addition to a good contract, logically – to get out of the pressures of the first level of European football. His former teammate and friend David Beckham is the strong man of this MLS club, although he is far from what a natural competitor like Cristiano wants from the teams he plays for.